JOHANNESBURG Aug 29 South Africa's rand was
slightly softer against the dollar at the start of Johannesburg
trade on Wednesday, with labour unrest in the mining sector seen
keeping it under pressure.
Government bonds also got off to a slightly weak start, with
the yields on the three year and 14-year
benchmarks each edging up half a basis point to 5.555 percent
and 7.565 percent respectively.
By 0714 GMT the rand traded 0.34 percent weaker at
8.42582 to the greenback compared with Wednesday's close in New
York.
The rand has been largely on the back foot since violence at
Lonmin's Marikana mine left 44 people dead
earlier this month, raising concerns about the viability of
investing in the country.
"Our politics haven't been a factor for a while, it's
certainly been on the back burner, but suddenly our politics are
now on the radar," said Jim Bryson, a currency trader at RMB.
"Certainly if we get any more bad news on the labour front,
with the platinum mines, the foreigners really seem to be
bothered about that," he added.
The market was also eyeing Friday's meeting of central
bankers at Jackson Hole in the U.S. for measures to revive the
struggling global economy.
In the meantime, a sustained stay above the 8.37 mark could
push the rand weaker towards 8.48/dollar, Bryson said.