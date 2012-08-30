JOHANNESBURG Aug 30 South Africa's rand was
steady against the dollar in Thursday trade ahead of a central
bankers' meeting in the United States that might signal further
easing in the world's leading economy, boosting the high-yield
appeal of emerging markets.
The local currency and government bonds barely moved on data
showing growth in credit demand by the private sector slowed
slightly to 8.34 percent year-on-year in July while money supply
quickened to 8.26 percent.
The rand was at 8.4149 by 0653 GMT, just 0.09
percent off Wednesday's close at 8.4075.
"Everyone is treading cautiously and not taking large
positions ahead of the meeting in Jackson Hole. I don't see the
rand breaking out of these ranges significantly," a trader at a
Johannesburg commercial bank said.
Government bonds were slightly firmer at the open, and
yields inversely edged lower.
The yield for the heavily traded three year paper
dipped 1.5 basis points to 5.505 percent and that for the
longer-dated 2026 bond eased two basis points to 7.5
percent.
"Secondary market trade has generally been quiet for the
past two weeks, with activity picking up around the government
auctions," RMB analyst Thando Vokwana said in a note.
"We don't expect this trend to change anytime soon."
The Treasury will offer 2.1 billion rand ($250 million) in
total of its 2023, 2018 and 2048
government bonds next Tuesday.