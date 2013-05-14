JOHANNESBURG May 14 South Africa's rand traded near three-week lows on Tuesday as workers at platinum producer Lonmin began a wildcat strike, rekindling fears of a repeat of last year's work stoppages.

The rand was at 9.1686 to the dollar at 0629 GMT, slightly weaker than its close in New York on Monday and near levels not seen since the end of April.

Lonmin said on Tuesday that work at all 13 of its South African shafts had been suspended after employees embarked on a wildcat strike.

The strike appeared to be in response to the killing of an organiser from the militant Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) over the weekend.

An AMCU source told Reuters the organiser had been an activist with the union at Lonmin.

More than 50 people were killed in violent wildcat strikes in the mining sector last year and there are fears of more unrest with job cuts looming at Anglo American Platinum (Amplats).

Government bonds weakened, with the yield on the 2026 paper up 6 basis points at 6.765 percent and that on the 2015 issue 3.5 basis points higher at 5.075 percent.

South Africa will auction 2.35 billion rand worth of the 2023, 2031 and 2048 government bonds at 0900 GMT on Tuesday.