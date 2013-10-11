JOHANNESBURG Oct 11 South Africa's rand lost ground against the dollar on Friday after hitting a three-week high earlier in the session as striking workers at Anglo American Platinum returned to work.

The rand was at 9.9250 to the dollar at 1452 GMT, down 0.2 percent from Thursday's New York close.

It reached a high of 9.8665 in early trading, buoyed by news of an end to a two-week strike over job cuts at Amplats, a unit of global miner Anglo American.

The strike has cost the world's top platinum producer 44,000 ounces or nearly 1 billion rand ($100 million) in lost revenue, according to chief executive Chris Griffith..

The news allowed the rand to break out of the 9.90-10.10 range it has traded in over the past week amid uncertainty caused by the U.S. budget impasse.

The rand will likely continue to take its direction from developments in the world's biggest economy, traders say.

"It's a dollar story and it's going to remain one for the foreseeable future until we get some kind of conclusion out of the States," said Bidvest Bank FX trader Ion de Vleeschauwer.

Government bonds strengthened, with the yield on the 2026 paper dropping 15 basis points to 7.835 percent and that on the 2015 instrument declining 16.5 basis points to 5.86 percent.