JOHANNESBURG Dec 31 South Africa's rand fell as
much as 1.4 percent against the dollar on Tuesday and was on
track for one of the steepest global losses for 2013, after a
year in which labour strife weighed on investor sentiment.
The rand was trading at 10.5630 per dollar, down
1.37 percent from Monday's close at 10.4200.
It hit a session low of 10.5700 earlier in the day, the
weakest since Dec. 6, according to Reuters data.
Currency moves have tended to be exaggerated in thin
liquidity over the last couple of weeks, with most traders
taking a break from the market as the year draws to a close.
The rand has fallen more than 24 percent against the dollar
this year, weighed down mainly by negative sentiment over
strikes that hit manufacturing and mining output in Africa's
biggest economy.
This year's losses are the biggest annual decline for the
rand since it shed nearly 40 percent of its value against the
greenback in 2008.
The local unit has been rendered even more vulnerable by a
budget deficit persisting around 5 percent of GDP since a 2009
recession and a wide current account shortfall which is hovering
near 7 percent of GDP.
"This puts an added burden on the rand as it requires a
consistently positive and high level of external financing to
fund the deficit, making it particularly vulnerable to swings in
foreign investor sentiment," Tradition Analytics said in a note.
On the debt market, the yield for the 2026 note,
the benchmark for the secondary market, dipped 2 basis points to
8.245 percent while that for the 2015 paper inched up
half a basis point to 6.16 percent.
Foreign flows into the debt market, traditionally key to
financing the current account deficit, have plunged sharply in
2013 compared with the previous year.
Latest data from the JSE securities exchange shows that
offshore investors have bought a net 33 billion rand in bonds
this year, about a third of the 94 billion rand purchased in
2012.
