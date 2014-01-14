JOHANNESBURG Jan 14 South Africa's rand touched
a fresh five-year low on Tuesday against the greenback before
pulling back, but could breach the 11 to the dollar level in the
short term due to the economy's weak fundamentals and the threat
of platinum sector strikes.
The rand was at 10.8225 to the dollar at 1433 GMT,
in line with Monday's New York close, after hitting a low of
10.8950 earlier in the session, its weakest since late October
2008.
South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union (AMCU) will hold a media briefing in Johannesburg on
Wednesday about its current round of wage negotiations.
AMCU said on Monday its workers had voted in favour of a
strike over wages at Impala Platinum (Implats), the
world's second-largest producer of the metal. The union will
also canvas its members at Lonmin and Amplats, a unit of global
mining group Anglo American.
The threat of further labour unrest combined with South
Africa's poor fundamentals, including widening current account
and budget deficits, is likely to keep the rand under pressure.
"I wouldn't be too surprised to see the rand trading above
11 very soon," said one trader. "With the status quo it could
happen quite soon."
The yield on the 2026 government bond climbed 7
basis points to 8.245 percent while that on the 2015 paper
was 1.5 basis points higher at 6.175 percent.
Earlier on Tuesday, South Africa's Treasury sold a total of
2.35 billion rand ($218 million) of its 2030, 2041
and 2026 government bonds.