* Top-40 falls 1.85 pct, but gains 10 pct for month
* Stocks book strongest month since mid 2009
* Lower commodity prices weighed on miners.
* Harmony up on above-forecasts Q1 results
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 South African stocks ended
their strongest month since mid 2009 on weaker note on Monday as
faltering commodity prices weighed on miners.
The JSE Top-40 blue-chip index fell 1.85 percent to
29,019.06, but logged a 10.02 percent gain for the month, the
biggest monthly gain since July 2009 and ending a five-month
losing run.
The broader All-share index gave up 1.66 percent to
32,348.54.
"Overall it was a very strong month but now we see a little
bit of caution creeping in because of lack of details about the
plan to resolve the euro zone debt crisis," said Daniel Kraus,
equities and derivatives trader at StockAlert.co.za.
"MF Global's filing for bankruptcy also reminded people that
all is not well out there and that companies are not safe and
secure in the current economic environment."
MF Global , the U.S. futures broker, whose heavy bet
on the region's debt sent its shares plummeting in recent days,
filed for bankruptcy on Monday.
Charts also suggested that Johannesburg's blue-chip index
was due for a pull back with it relative strength index or RSI
hitting the overbought mark of 70 on Friday.
The index was also trading near its upper Bollinger band. A
breach of the upper band is usually seen as a sign a security is
oversold.
Among share movers, Anglo American fell 3.81
percent to 297.23 rand and rival BHP Billiton
surrendered 2.72 percent to 252.44 rand.
Copper slipped on Monday as the dollar rose and enthusiasm
for Europe's debt deal gave way to the view that the region's
economic problems are far from over.
Elsewhere, Naspers (NPNJn.J) was down 3.8 percent at 381.78
rand, after rising nearly 14 percent in the past four weeks and
tracking its Chinese unit Tencent.
Capitec Bank tumbled 4.21 percent to 182 rand after
the lender said it would issue $110 million in new shares.
However, Harmony bucked the weaker tone on the
bourse, rising 1.47 percent to 104.51 rand after the gold miner
beat forecasts with a three-fold increase in quarterly profit.
Also in earnings news, Mondi added 1.04 percent to
62 rand after the paper maker's upbeat comments about its
quarterly performance.
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)