JOHANNESBURG Feb 17 South African shares ended
in the red on Tuesday after hitting an all-time high during the
day when stocks in mining companies tumbled on weaker metal
prices.
Shares in Africa's biggest bullion producer Anglogold
Ashanti fell the most, slipping 4.54 percent to 138.30
rand as the spot price of gold fell 2.1 percent, its lowest
level since Jan. 8.
Gold and silver hit a one-month low on signs that Greek
banks will continue to get emergency funding despite a breakdown
in debt talks between their government and euro-zone partners.
"The market edged lower after manufacturing numbers came out
of the U.S. We haven't had a lot of data this week, so
manufacturing numbers in the U.S will move things," said Gary
Booysen, head of trading at Vunani Private Clients.
Manufacturing activity growth in New York State slipped in
February, with the general business conditions index falling to
7.78 from January's reading of 9.95.
The All-share index, the broadest measure of the
stock market performance, had raced to a new life high of 53,153
but ended 0.31 percent lower at 52,833.
The blue chip Top-40 index fell 0.23 percent to
46,714.
Trade was brisk, with 220 million shares exchanging hands
above last year's daily average of 183 million shares, according
to preliminary bourse data.
