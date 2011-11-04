* Top-40 down 3.4 pct this week
* Anglo in focus on De Beers deal
JOHANNESBURG Nov 4 South African stocks wrapped
up a turbulent week with losses on Friday and their biggest
weekly fall since early August as doubts about Europe's bailout
plan hit shares worldwide.
But Anglo American was in focus after the global
miner unveiled a $5.1 billion deal to take control of diamond
giant De Beers.
The JSE Top-40 blue-chip index fell 1.03 percent to
28,553.6, bringing this week's losses to 3.4 percent, the
biggest weekly fall since the week ending Aug. 5. The broader
All-share index lost 0.92 percent to 31,917.02.
"Risk aversion is again at play, people are holding back
because of indecisive news about the G20 on the euro zone debt
problems," said Betzi Yang, equity trader at Legae Securities.
Impala Platinum dropped 4.32 percent to 177 rand
and Anglo American Platinum retreated 1.03 percent to
570 rand as the price of platinum inched lower.
Anglo American bucked the weaker tone, with shares rising
0.53 percent to 297.32 rand.
Elsewhere, Barloworld gained 1.25 percent to 68.71
rand after the industrial company said full-year profit more
than doubled.
Daily volumes fell to the lowest level in three
weeks to 183 million, according to the latest Thomson Reuters
data, compared with 253 million the previous session.
A total of 149 stocks declined, 111 rose and 73 were
unchanged.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by David Cowell)