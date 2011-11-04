* Top-40 down 3.4 pct this week

* Anglo in focus on De Beers deal

JOHANNESBURG Nov 4 South African stocks wrapped up a turbulent week with losses on Friday and their biggest weekly fall since early August as doubts about Europe's bailout plan hit shares worldwide.

But Anglo American was in focus after the global miner unveiled a $5.1 billion deal to take control of diamond giant De Beers.

The JSE Top-40 blue-chip index fell 1.03 percent to 28,553.6, bringing this week's losses to 3.4 percent, the biggest weekly fall since the week ending Aug. 5. The broader All-share index lost 0.92 percent to 31,917.02.

"Risk aversion is again at play, people are holding back because of indecisive news about the G20 on the euro zone debt problems," said Betzi Yang, equity trader at Legae Securities.

Impala Platinum dropped 4.32 percent to 177 rand and Anglo American Platinum retreated 1.03 percent to 570 rand as the price of platinum inched lower.

Anglo American bucked the weaker tone, with shares rising 0.53 percent to 297.32 rand.

Elsewhere, Barloworld gained 1.25 percent to 68.71 rand after the industrial company said full-year profit more than doubled.

Daily volumes fell to the lowest level in three weeks to 183 million, according to the latest Thomson Reuters data, compared with 253 million the previous session.

A total of 149 stocks declined, 111 rose and 73 were unchanged. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by David Cowell)