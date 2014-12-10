* Indices edge higher on weaker rand
* Gold producers shine
JOHANNESBURG Dec 10 South African stocks
rebounded on Wednesday, led by gold mining companies such as
Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti which rose
on the back of a firm gold price and a weaker rand.
Gold Fields was the biggest climber on Johannesburg's
broader All-share index, gaining 6.6 percent to its
highest level in more than a year.
A weaker rand, which plumbed fresh six-year lows
against the dollar, helped those companies, who export gold in
dollars.
"Our markets are being buoyed by a weak rand, the volatility
in global markets are providing some sort of safe-haven
situation for gold," said Bruno van Eck, a trader at Thebe
Stockbroking.
The gold mining index jumped 4 percent as the spot
price of gold hovered at seven-week highs, supported by weak
global stock markets and a weaker dollar.
Africa's largest gold producer, AngloGold Ashanti, rose 2.5
percent while smaller rival Sibanye added 2 percent.
South Africa's benchmark Top-40 share index ended
0.35 percent higher at 43,062, while the All-share was up 0.39
percent at 48,745.
Both indices had posted their biggest one-day loss in a year
on Tuesday as falling oil and commodity prices depressed
sentiment.
Cement maker PPC was another gainer on Wednesday.
It rose as much as 6 percent before ending 2.3 percent higher
after it said it had received a merger proposal from unlisted
rival Afrisam Group, a tie-up that would dominate the domestic
building material market.
Trade on the Johannesburg stock exchange was active on
Wednesday with more than 227 million shares sold, according to
preliminary bourse data. Daily average turnover last year, for
example, was 176 million shares.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Susan Fenton)