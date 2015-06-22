JOHANNESBURG, June 22 South African stocks rose
on Monday, led by Mediclinic International and
investment group Brait SE, although gold mining shares
fell.
Mediclinic, South Africa's largest private hospital group,
said it would buy nearly a third of British group Spire
Healthcare for 8.6 billion rand (about $700 million).
The shares dipped 3 percent in early trading but pared losses to
close 3.16 percent stronger on 102.80 rand, the biggest gain on
the JSE's Top 40 Index.
Brait also gained more than 3 percent, extending its gains
to nearly 30 percent in the two months since announcing it would
acquire fitness chain Virgin Active and fashion retailer New
Look.
Gold mining shares suffered heavy losses as wage
negotiations between labour unions and employers began in
Johannesburg. Entry-level workers are demanding their pay be
doubled despite a low bullion price and rising production costs.
Anglogold Ashanti, the country's largest listed
gold miner, fared the worst among the JSE's blue chip shares,
plummeting 7 percent. Smaller competitors Sibanye Gold
and Harmony Gold fell 4 percent and 3.6 percent
respectively.
Shares in FirstRand rose 2.4 percent as the banking
group announced that its vehicle finance unit, Wesbank, will
work more closely with the unlisted Hollard Insurance Company.
Wesbank will be the majority shareholder in a new holding
company that will provide a host of insurance products to the
vehicle sector, the company said.
The Top 40 Index climbed 0.91 percent to 46,593 points and
the All Share Index gained 0.74 percent to close on
52,189.32 points.
Around 187 million shares changed hands, just above last
year's daily average of 183 million.
