JOHANNESBURG, July 7 South African shares fell almost 3 percent to six-month lows on Tuesday, knocked by a combination of Greece's problems and skidding commodity prices.

Among blue chips, Kumba Iron Ore slumped again, shedding 6.5 percent as Chinese iron ore futures fell nearly 6 percent to 121.50 rand, its lowest in nearly three months on waning demand as global supplies grow.

South African shares of mining giant BHP skid almost 4 percent to 228.05 rand.

Platinum miners were also hit, with the world's top producer of the precious metal Anglo American Platinum losing 3.8 percent to 254.11 rand, after earlier hitting new decade-lows as the spot price fell below $1,040 an ounce, its lowest levels in over six years.

A move below $1,000 an ounce would make most platinum shafts in South Africa unprofitable, analysts say.

"The commodities prices are getting crushed and the market is very worried about what is happening in China," said Greg Katzenellenbogen, director at Sanlam Private Wealth.

A Greek-inspired global equities sell-off added to Johannesburg jitters amid concerns over Greece's future, as euro zone leaders were set to meet for an emergency summit on the country's deepening debt crisis.

The JSE Top-40 index closed nearly 3 percent lower at 44,377 and the broader All-share index lost 2.7 percent to 49,997.

Momentum indicators on Thomson Reuters Eikon suggest both indices have now strayed into oversold territory, which could trigger a rebound in the market this week.

Trade was robust with 235 million shares changing hands, well above last year's daily average of 183 million. (Reporting by Tendai Dube; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Susan Fenton)