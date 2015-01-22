(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Jan 22 QE, European Central Bank style, passed
the markets test but will have a harder time doing as well for
the euro zone economy or the currency union project.
Mario Draghi's plan to buy 60 billion euros a month of bonds
met with success on narrow but important terms: driving euro
zone stocks to a seven-year high and shaving two cents
off the amount the euro purchases in dollar terms.
That's excellent, because the plan, which will likely
involve more than one trillion euros in bond buying by September
2016, has some notable flaws, both in its design and its
essential nature.
The plan is designed to run until September of next year or
until the medium-term inflation outlook hits 2.0 percent,
whichever comes first. Crucially most of the purchases will be
made by national central banks, rather than the ECB, with the
euro zone central bank taking loss-absorbing risk on only 20
percent.
A euro of bonds bought is a euro to financial markets, and
traders took the plan as being large enough to warrant the kind
of moves the ECB would dearly like to see, and which represent
the minimum hurdle for the plan.
A euro of bonds bought is not a euro in terms of the message
the farming-out of risk to national central banks sends. The
unmistakable message is that euro zone monetary policy is not a
single thing, any more than euro zone fiscal policy. While the
euro member states are certainly all in things together, they
will all hang by ropes of varying lengths if things go wrong.
That is not tremendously helpful, though perhaps it is the
price the policy had to pay to keep on the right side of German
politics as well as the law.
Still, so long as the money is created and funneled into
financial markets, we can depend on financial markets to make
use of it. What is less clear is where the money goes or to what
use it is put. While lower bond yields are a help to companies,
they are also an incentive to take risks elsewhere, outside the
euro zone, perhaps in places with unified policy.
BIG FOR MARKETS, SMALL FOR EURO ZONE
The other issue isn't the size of the policy against
expectations, but the size in terms of the impact it is likely
to have on the euro zone economy. Here the news is far less
good.
Reports in December indicated that internal ECB studies
reckoned that a one-trillion-euro QE program would boost prices
by just 0.2 to 0.8 percentage point after two years, somewhere
between five and nine times less efficient than the equivalent
studies for the U.S. and UK. A similar study by Societe Generale
concluded euro zone QE would be five times less efficient than
in the U.S.
"The potential amount of QE needed is two to three trillion
euros!" Societe Generale economist Michel Martinez wrote in a
note to clients.
"Hence for inflation to reach close to a 2.0 percent
threshold medium term, the potential amount of asset purchases
needed is two to three trillion euros, not a mere one trillion.
Should the ECB target such an expansion of its balance sheet, it
would have to ease some conditions on its bond purchases
(liquidity rule, quality ...) or contemplate other asset
classes: equity stocks, real estate investment trusts,
exchange-traded funds ..., as the BoJ, previously."
Capital markets just do not play the same role in the euro
zone economy, which is far more dependent on bank lending, as
they do in the U.S. And the bond-buying plan does very little
directly for banks, and nothing for bank capital levels, which
are woefully low.
And the plan won't help Greece, at least at first, as its
bonds won't be eligible for inclusion until the summer at the
earliest, and only then if it remains in good standing with the
ECB, the IMF and the European Commission.
Perhaps by then we'll have a better reading on Greece's
ultimate direction, as negotiations over debt terms with
whatever government emerges from Sunday general elections will
be underway, if not likely concluded.
Until then we can probably expect financial markets to
continue to enjoy the effects of euro zone QE. The silver lining
too is that the plan is small enough and ineffective enough to
stand as an incentive for the Federal Reserve to remain on hold.
Given that a Fed hike is probably just as frightening, if
not more so, to risk assets as a Greek rupture, investors, if
not Europeans, can be glad the ECB wasn't able to be more bold.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)