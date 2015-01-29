(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Jan 29 If the political risk of Alibaba isn't
enough for you, maybe the very considerable execution risk will
be.
Both sets of issues were starkly illustrated in the past two
days as the Chinese e-commerce giant was first accused by a
regulator of misdeeds before disappointing investors by failing
to hit revenue growth expectations.
Alibaba's shares fell more than 12 percent in the
two trading sessions since, though they still stand about a
third higher than when first offered in September.
Of concern to investors, who are now paying roughly 50 times
Alibaba trailing annual earnings for shares, was that the
company took a page out of the play book of a more mature
company, over-delivering on the bottom line but coming up short,
albeit at a 40 percent growth rate, when it comes to revenue.
Investors love that kind of growth, and the combination of
China and e-commerce is mouth-watering, when done successfully.
Alibaba has a good claim to being the stock of the future, but
the fact is that the future, at least that part conducted in
China, is a place with some special risks.
China's State Administration for Industry and Commerce
(SAIC) on Wednesday posted a 'white paper' leveling accusations
that inadequate controls by Alibaba allowed counterfeiting,
illegal business and bribery on its platforms. The paper also
said the SAIC had delayed the report so as not to interfere with
Alibaba's IPO, a move which, if true, can hardly be said to be
in the best interests of investors.
Alibaba officials stoutly defended themselves, labeling the
charges "so unfair" and saying they had not seen the paper in
advance or requested its delay and were putting large and
increasing resources into controls. The paper disappeared from
the SAIC website on Thursday.
We can't know the truth of the charges or the outcome for
Alibaba. What we do know is that private companies are creatures
of government in China to a much larger extent than in the U.S.
or most anywhere else. Alibaba's ability to build its huge
franchise has been courtesy of official approval, and now at
least some parts of officialdom are flexing their muscles.
Investors should be concerned that the state-run People's Daily
took SAIC's part in the matter on Thursday, admonishing
companies not to misuse their wealth and prestige.
HOTTEST STOCK IN THE HOTTEST INDUSTRY
This is not the only recent example of official intervention
in China making things difficult for a private company. Late
last year, authorities in Shenzhen abruptly, and for obscure
reasons, stopped providing routine approvals for property
development company Kaisa Group Holdings, making it impossible
for it to sell or proceed with new projects. Senior Kaisa
executives have since resigned and the group has defaulted on an
interest payment on an offshore bond, setting off a scramble
among creditors for its assets.
Impossible to say how the two stories fit together, if
indeed they do, but China is in the midst of a corruption
crackdown with wide-ranging and unpredictable results.
Interestingly, investors appear to have reacted more
violently to the revenue shortfall than the government
allegations. This implies that investors have been more focused
on Alibaba as the great growth stock, a position which until the
earnings release it had fully justified. After all we are
talking about a sell-off on the back of a 40 percent gain in
revenue.
Indeed the worst day's trading happened at the same time as
the SAIC paper came down from its website, something which might
be a victory for Alibaba. Just because Alibaba's share price
isn't as sensitive to political issues does not mean they are
not important. The marginal buyer of Alibaba shares since the
IPO is not, perhaps, spending a lot of time analyzing Chinese
political risk. They are true believers with U.S. mindsets,
hedge funds engaging in trend following and mutual fund managers
wanting to display the latest, hottest stock among their
holdings.
"If I could avoid a single stock, it would be the hottest
stock in the hottest industry, the one that gets the most
favorable publicity, the one that every investor hears about in
the carpool or on the commuter train, and, succumbing to the
social pressure, often buys," famed investor Jack Lynch wrote
more than 25 years ago.
Alibaba, at the nexus of the enthusiasm for both China and
e-commerce, might not be that stock, but if it is not, it is
within spitting distance.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)