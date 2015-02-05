(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Feb 5 Corporate bonds did outstandingly well
during the great deflation in the 1930s but this time round may
be, well, different.
To see how, and why, this is true look no farther than
chocolate-to-bottled-water giant Nestle's euro bond
expiring in October of 2016 and its negative yield.
That's right: it is possible to pay for the privilege of
funding Nestle's ongoing operations, this despite the fact that
it is definitely not a charity.
Of course, you will, in all probability, get your money
back, Nestle being giant, strong and rated Aa2. And given that
prices in the euro zone are down 0.6 percent on the year to
January, there is every chance that the money you get back from
Nestle will buy more chocolate than when you and the euros were
parted.
And Nestle does offer a yield pickup, excuse the joke, on a
huge chunk of the euro zone sovereign bond universe. Finland
sold five-year paper the other day for a negative yield, German
yields are negative six years out, while those in Austria,
Sweden and the Netherlands cost you money to hold for five
years. France, always a bit more of a risk, is priced with
negative yields for maturities up to three years.
Note please that while Nestle has the Rumpelstiltskin-like
ability to make money selling water, those euro zone governments
can levy taxes and all have calls on a central bank with a
printing press. That, the story goes, is the point. The European
Central Bank in launching quantitative easing is creating the
conditions which turn the reach for yield into this kind of
defenestration. Yields have compressed along the risk spectrum
and when you get to the safer end of the corporate bond rainbow
there is simply no reward, in yield terms, to be found.
So while Nestle investors like getting their money back as
much as the next guy, the phenomenon is probably telling us a
bit more than simply a macro call on euro zone deflation and ECB
bond buying.
One interesting historical parallel is the absolutely
fantastic performance of U.S. corporate bonds during the
1930-1933 deflation. During those years U.S. corporate bonds
returned 6.7 percent on an annualized basis, even before you
take into account a cumulative deflation approaching 25 percent.
Investors did suffer quite a few defaults during the
period and yields were lower than they otherwise might have been
given that public markets were principally open for higher-grade
issuers.
A TALE OF TWO DEFLATIONS
A comparison of now and then, however, should give investors
reason for pause. Corporate bonds rated Baa yielded just under 6
percent in December 1929 and Aaa issues were at 4.67 percent.
And those returns were earned despite a spike in yields up to
1932, one that took Baa yields above 10 percent briefly. Pretty
juicy given deflation. Thus the rub: euro zone corporate bonds
now yield very little, only a bit above 1 percent for Baa-grade
and a good deal less, and sinking, for the better-quality stuff.
All of this implies that we are going to need quite a bout
of deflation to drive returns in coming years, considering the
starting point.
Now you could argue that the very small corporate bond
market in the U.S. in the 1930s was terribly inefficient, and
that part of the reason the country had such a tough time was
that firms found it so hard to obtain financing. That led to
good returns for those willing to hold corporate bonds then, but
the corollary should be less good returns, but possibly better
economic ones, now.
One of the big differences is that markets now have such
touching and complete faith in the determination, and ability,
of central banks and governments to keep markets open and
funding easy. The experience of 2008 was that when markets did
freeze, the authorities did 'whatever it takes' and firms were
not exposed to the expected refinancing risk.
That's as may be, but it is amazing to consider that the
yields are being offered on bonds in a currency which may not
have a stable line-up over the next two or three years, much
less a stable international value. You hate to think what the
corporate bond returns might look like for dollar-based
investors.
The other irony here is that while liquidity is felt with
fire-hose strength among those firms large enough to access
public markets, the quite large rump of euro zone business which
depends on bank lending is less well watered, by far.
Holding corporate bonds may result in considerably worse
returns in this particular deflation.
