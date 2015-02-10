(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Feb 10 It may not take a Greek default or
Chinese slump to end the bull market if we get something as
prosaic as a strong U.S. recovery.
And even if, as we might, we get all three, the good news
story of stronger-than-expected U.S. growth might prove the
hardest for the market to handle. One prime risk: the Fed brings
forward interest rate hikes and bond investors suddenly realize
they are holding a massive amount of debt yielding very little
in interest.
Last week's quite strong U.S. jobs report underlined the
extent to which the recovery is coming along, with both good job
creation and respectable hourly wage growth. The Fed's own labor
market conditions index has made up almost 90 percent of its
recession losses and is on course to return to pre-crisis levels
by the end of the year.
And yet markets continue to expect the Fed to wait at least
until this summer to hike rates and to be quite slow in further
rises. That's despite the Fed itself forecasting something quite
different: with the median Fed official expecting interest rates
at 2.5 percent by January 2017, against the 1.375 percent priced
in by futures markets.
"The biggest risk to equities now is strong growth in the
U.S., which will alter the policy trajectory of the Fed," hedge
fund manager Stephen Jen of SLJ Macro Partners wrote in a note
to clients.
"Strong growth in the U.S. could force the Fed to abandon
the 'patient' wording at the March FOMC meeting, and I suspect
that would lead to some volatility similar to the 'Taper
Tantrum' in May of 2013."
Bad things happen in financial markets not simply when they
are hit by the unexpected, but particularly when the market has,
for whatever reason, largely ceased to consider and insure
against the possibility of a particular outcome.
After all, a strong U.S. economy and the hikes by the Fed
that would come with it can't really qualify as a surprise in
the grand scheme of things. While this economy post-crisis has
been slow to recover, the job market has been recovering
steadily, if bumpily, for years.
Investors partly don't think the Fed will raise rates when
inflation is as low as it has been recently. That perhaps is
besides the point. The issue rather being what magnitude of move
we might see if inflation is strong enough to allow or require
the Fed to begin to tighten, possibly quickly.
BOND MARKET, WHAT BOND MARKET?
Financial markets, particularly bond markets, have been
deliberately manipulated, with interest rates suppressed by
official buying. That may have been a necessary policy, but it
implies two forces currently at work, both of which may be
mutually reinforcing.
The first is very low interest rates, even for what may be
relatively high risk. As consultants McKinsey point out, global
debt has actually risen by $57 trillion since the financial
crisis, racking up a compound annual growth rate of 5.3 percent,
or more than the rate of global economic growth. And the
interest rates on bonds, with few exceptions, have trended much
lower. Indeed, according to JP Morgan data, $3.6 trillion of
bonds now carry negative interest rates.
The second factor is that the bond market itself, because of
official intervention, is no longer working very effectively to
discount future growth or price the risk of inflation.
Investors, by and large, work to mandates which tell them to
beat the market rather than to walk away from the market when it
no longer offers fair value.
"Bonds used to be considered the 'smartest' of all asset
classes. But they are no longer reliable because of financial
repression," Jen of SLJ wrote.
So what would happen if the Fed, the most powerful central
bank in the world, sent a clear signal that rates were now on
the way up? A large number of investors will suddenly realize
that they are being paid a risible rate of interest on bonds
which will, as rates go up, rapidly fall in value. The bond
market would sell off, sharply and rapidly.
Equities too would suffer, even if the underlying
fundamentals for their economies and businesses did not. As
interest rates rise, not only does the value of future earnings
fall in present terms, the entire investment biosphere becomes
more competitive. The price of a given dollar of future
earnings, or future interest, has been unnaturally repressed by
monetary policy. Change the policy and you change the price,
rapidly and perhaps amid a bit of market dislocation.
Central bankers know this and will do their best to prepare
the way, employing their best bedside manner.
Investors, to judge by markets, haven't much of a clue and
may take the good news very badly.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)