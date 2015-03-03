(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
March 3 The tide of capital is going out in
China and many boats, in Chinese ports or not, will settle lower
in the water in consequence.
China, somewhat unexpectedly, cut monetary policy yet again
over the weekend, the third time in recent months it has moved
to ease conditions.
This makes reasonable sense given China's rapidly slowing
growth and the concurrent movement of capital out of China.
Still, it looks as if the yuan, on a slow-moving peg
against the dollar, may be headed lower in value.
That's stimulative for China but will spread the pain, in
the form of weak demand and very low inflation, elsewhere. To be
fair, China is far from alone in playing this game, what with
the ECB embarking on quantitative easing and Japan in the midst
of a currency depreciation and asset-buying plan that can only
be called heroic, if not necessarily wise.
China trimmed its key interest rate by 25 basis points to
5.35 percent, at the same time adjusting down a saving rate and
lifting slightly a cap on deposit rates. This follows closely a
February reduction in the amount of reserves banks must hold, a
move taken because a November rate cut had not sufficiently
filtered through to lending.
China faces a series of interrelated challenges. It is
trying to loosen its tight controls over its financial system
while managing a very rapid slowing of its economy, to a nearly
quarter-century slow rate of 7.4 percent last year. As a result,
money, which once flowed hot into China, now wants out. China's
capital and financial account had a deficit of more than $90
billion in the fourth quarter, the largest such in at least 16
years. Exporters prefer, suddenly, to keep foreign currency
earnings in foreign currency and overseas investors see less
opportunity in China.
All of these forces are self-reinforcing, just as they were
in the opposite direction for most of the past 25 years.
Given that it is in service to creating a more
consumption-oriented, less manufacturing-dependent economy, this
is acceptable to Chinese authorities, but not without costs,
there and elsewhere.
ONLY AS GOOD AS YOUR BANKING SYSTEM
Because the inbound tide of capital lubricated the economy,
actually often bypassing the banking system into gray-market
loans, its reverse means China will have to continue to loosen
policy to soften the downturn.
Veteran economist George Magnus points out that real rates
in China have drifted higher, due in large part to low and
falling inflation. Also having an effect is the very effective
restrictions Chinese authorities have placed on the shadow
lending markets. This has driven more would-be borrowers to
traditional banks, allowing those banks to be both choosier
about whom they lend to and to demand more by way of an interest
rate on loans they do make. The weighted average bank lending
rate is now approaching 9 percent in inflation-adjusted terms,
according to UBS estimates, up from below 7 percent in 2014 and
as compared to less than 1 percent in 2011.
One issue too is that the shadow lending market existed for
a set of reasons which haven't gone away as it withered.
Traditional Chinese banks aren't always that keen to lend to
small and medium-sized businesses, sometimes preferring lending
to the kind of politically connected state-owned enterprises
which are notable more for size than efficiency and dynamism.
That means that the interest rate cuts that the PBOC is
pushing through are having a bit of trouble reaching the real
economy, if such a term can be used for China.
In the meantime, China has both a tremendous amount of debt,
which implies a huge ongoing need for refinancing, and is
finding that debt is less and less effective at stimulating
growth.
China's total debt roughly quadrupled to $28 trillion
between 2007 and the middle of last year and is now larger, in
comparison to its economy, than that of the U.S., according to
McKinsey & Company. Since the financial crisis the incremental
return, in economic growth, from additional debt has actually
turned negative, according to calculations by hedge fund SLJ
Macro Partners. In other words, more debt is now detracting from
growth rather than hastening it, almost certainly because the
quality of projects which the debt funds has become so poor in
China, particularly in real estate.
The temptation will be to allow its currency to fall to
spread the pain a bit and ease the transition. That means a
disinflationary impulse sent into an already disinflationary
world.
Think of it as currency collateral damage.
