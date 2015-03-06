(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
March 6 The Fed is going to run out of patience,
which means the equity rally may run out of road.
Bonds, which have already had an ugly few weeks, would come
in for more.
Job creation blew through expectations in February, with
295,000 positions added, as the U.S. jobless rate sank to a
6-1/2-year low of 5.5 percent. Average hourly earnings are
rising at a 2 percent annual clip, slightly down from the month
before but well in excess of consumer inflation.
Now neither the trend nor the absolute numbers are
consistent with zero interest rates, especially given that an
unemployment rate of 5.5 percent is arguably within the zone
where wages rise to attract labor.
The most likely course: the Federal Reserve moves
deliberately but rapidly to make its first move upward in rates
in the post-crisis era.
"We expect monetary policymakers to drop 'patient' from the
communiqué following the March meeting, setting the stage for an
initial liftoff in rates in June," Brian Jones, economist at
Societe Generale, wrote in a note to clients.
While there is still disagreement within the Fed, even John
Williams of the San Francisco Fed, who is usually counted among
the doves, is making impatient noises.
"Overshooting our target would force us into a much more
dramatic rate hike to reverse course, which could have a
destabilizing effect on the markets and possibly damage the
economic recovery," Williams said on Thursday before the
payrolls data was released.
"I see a safer course in a gradual increase, and that calls
for starting a bit earlier."
And while markets moved to narrow the gap on Friday, there
is still a startling disconnect between their expectations of
the rate of ascent in rates and those of the Fed's own
forecasts. Before six weeks or so ago, the market had it pretty
much its own way, but if that tension is going to be resolved in
favor of the central bank, as these things usually are, the
clear risks for most financial assets are to the downside.
The next FOMC meeting on March 17-18, ending with an
interest rate decision, statement, new forecasts and a press
conference by Janet Yellen, is the most likely venue for the
resolution. If the Fed drops "patience," the reality of a rate
rise at the June or July meeting will be inescapable.
FINANCIAL ASSET RECKONING
Between now and March 18 we can expect the financial markets
to focus not on the good news of the moderate strength of the
U.S. economy but on just what more expensive money does to
stocks and bonds.
Equities got a start on Friday, with the S&P 500
falling 1.5 percent, leaving it clinging to about a half a
percent gain for 2015. Ten-year Treasuries sold off
even more strikingly, sending yields up 13.5 basis points to
2.25 percent, a rise of more than 6 percent. Ten-year yields
have risen by more than a third since Feb. 2.
If the bond market move is sustained and extended, or
perhaps more to the point, if nothing dramatic happens in the
economy to change the apparent direction of travel, investors
are going to start to think through a markedly less friendly
scenario for equities.
The strong performance of equities in the U.S. has benefited
from two strong tailwinds. First monetary policy, up until now,
has been designed to shake money out of safety and into riskier
assets. Higher interest rates don't just diminish the value of
the stream of future cashflows which a share in a business
represents, they also change the balance between risk and
return.
The second equity tailwind has been high corporate
profitability, based in part on the long-term fall in the share
of takings which companies have been forced to pay out in wages
and compensation.
Wages may now be on the rise. Wal-Mart recently said
it would spend about $1 billion raising wages and improving
schedules for 500,000 of its lowest-paid employees. Others like
retailer T.J. Maxx have made similar moves. The Fed's Beige Book
also noted employers in the Atlanta and Chicago Fed districts
were raising wages for unskilled and entry-level workers. The
number of workers voluntarily quitting is also up 12 percent
year on year.
Rising wages are welcome but imply falling margins.
Falling margins and rising interest rates are an unlovely
combination for riskier assets, even in a recovery.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)