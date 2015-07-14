(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
July 14 The lesson of recent developments
regarding Greece, China and the Federal Reserve isn't that
officials are losing control, but instead how events confirm the
great extent to which they are the key determining force in
financial markets.
Indeed, for an investor, watching officialdom, in its many
guises, is becoming something approaching the only game in town.
As any gambler can tell you, when there is only one game in town
it is hard to get an even break.
That's not to say that there aren't many investors doing
fundamental analysis and making fine distinctions in how they
direct their capital based on the results.
But a willingness by central bankers to intervene in
markets, and tailor policy so as to support prices has made
bureaucrat-watching a full-time job for more and more investors.
That's even before we consider the case of China, where
government in all its majesty reacted to a recent plunge by
taking ever more extreme steps to force prices higher.
In the U.S., for example, Federal Reserve policy drives more
than half the volatility, or day-to-day movement, in stocks
today, according to calculations by hedge fund SLJ Capital. That
compares to just 10 or 15 percent two decades ago.
One of the most common, and easy to make, mistakes of
journalism is to conflate covering a government with covering a
country. This is a seductive error, in part precisely because it
is so easy to do: government buildings do not move. Similarly,
it is a good deal easier for investors to track government
policy than it is to, for example, work out the complex impact
of new technology on existing and new businesses.
Easy official-watching may be, but, for good or ill, in the
post-crisis era, investors' obsession with policy is not a fault
but a rational reaction. Unprecedented control of financial
markets by officials is not a temporary aberration but an
ongoing feature.
This rankles many investors, who fancy themselves as sleuths
and seers, not mere second-guessers of politicians and
policy-makers. It is a less heroic role, and more like being a
lobbyist with no power.
Still, saying that markets should be allowed to set the cost
of capital and direct its allocation is one thing; investing as
if this is true when clearly it is not is quite another.
THREE STORIES, ONE THEME
The three main market-moving stories of the past week,
Greece, China and the Fed, all illustrate this point in
complementary ways.
China is perhaps the clearest, and most egregious example.
Having first encouraged small investors to flood the stock
market, in part because rising stock market wealth might help
encourage the growth of a consumer-based economy, the Chinese
government found itself threatened when a sudden sell-off began
in June.
China took a raft of steps, including allowing up to 50
percent of companies to suspend their shares, twisting
executives' and funds' arms to buy or at least not to sell and
appointing the Public Security Ministry to head an investigation
into alleged manipulation by brokers making bets that stocks
would fall. As if that wasn't enough there are now moves to
create a 'national financial stabilization fund' to
institutionalize government intervention in markets, according
to People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese
Communist Party.
Arguments that China's stock market fall doesn't matter
because thin ownership of equities means it won't hit the real
economy rather miss the point. Who cares about or is speculating
on the real economy? Certainly not Chinese savers, who are
simply flowing through the gates that are opened to them as and
when they can and hoping the powers that be smile on their
speculations.
The ongoing debacle that is Greece and its relations with
its euro partners too have transfixed markets, and the very
tentative agreements reached Monday were an important factor
behind a rally in both European and U.S. shares. While the
future of Greece in the euro is economically important, the
rally is not much more than relief that European Central Bank
chief Mario Draghi's vow to do "whatever it takes" to save the
euro still prevails.
It isn't the economic importance of Greece or even the
unwieldy nature of the euro zone that inspires buying and
selling, it is the way in which those affect market-supporting
measures by the ECB.
Or consider the Fed's 'Will they? Won't they?' act around
raising interest rates later this year. Investors rightly imbue
the Fed with great power, but yet much of the argument recently
has centered on the idea that the Fed will wait until next year
to hike because of - get this - Greece and China.
Fund managers are paid to manage money rather than sit on
their hands. Still, when you play in the only game in town you
usually ultimately lose.
