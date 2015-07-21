(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
July 21 If a rising price of gold is a negative
indicator of trust in the global financial system, then the
world's central bankers and policy makers are right now enjoying
a glittering authority.
You might argue, and some will, that this confidence,
reflected not just in the fall in the value of gold but in the
buoyancy of the value of most financial assets, is misplaced.
But the narrative of spiraling money creation and inflation that
sold easily up until 2011 no longer retails well.
Gold isn't so much an asset class, much less a barbaric
relic, but a kind of shorthand for a belief system. This is the
idea that fiat money systems, where currency can be created by
authorities at will, inevitably slope towards devaluation. To
the extent that this happens little by little, gold tends to
simply keep pace, rising a bit as paper money falls a bit. When
people think central banks will wittingly or unwittingly
engineer a runaway inflation, and with it devaluation of paper
currency, then gold trades at a premium.
Gold prices plunged to their lowest in more
than five years on Monday, dropping as much as 4.5 percent
before recovering slightly to $1,109.75 per ounce. This compares
to a peak above $1,900 in 2011, when many investors sought to
indemnify themselves against the inflation they thought
quantitative easing would inevitably bring.
The immediate cause of Monday's down-draft was news that
China's central bank had amassed less of the precious metal as
part of its reserves than analysts expected. The deeper, and
broader, reason that gold is and has been falling is that policy
in the U.S. is on the verge of beginning the long process
towards more normal monetary policy.
That the Federal Reserve can countenance raising interest
rates, and is doing so when there is some doubt that inflation
will recover enough to justify the move, says much about the
financial state of the world.
QE and ultra-low rates may or may not be a success as
economic policy, but thus far they have not generated the
devaluation and inflation that gold buyers feared. The prospect
of higher rates also makes bonds more attractive relative to
gold, which offers the hope of price appreciation but yields
nothing.
ANTI-INVESTMENT
Interestingly, gold seems no longer to be playing its role
as a safe-haven asset in times of uncertainty. When Greece
threatened, as indeed it still does, to ricochet out of the euro
it was German and U.S. government bonds
which got a bump, as well as the dollar. You could not
ask for a neater expression of the faith that investors place in
authorities.
In much of the world from Europe and Japan, where QE is
ongoing, to China, where the government is blatantly
manipulating stock markets, authorities are taking extraordinary
steps but enjoy, if not universal approval, at least
near-universal faith that they will be able to do what they
pledge.
That's partly, of course, because they've run these policies
and the inflation gold investors feared never materialized. It
is also because financial markets are peopled by agents who make
a much better living when financial asset prices are rising.
Trying to beat back against a tide of rising asset prices is an
excellent way to run short of clients.
There is a chance, of course, that this faith is excessive.
Central bankers have kept control, but the underlying
fundamentals of the economy are still a concern. U.S. total debt
is more than three and a third times as big as economic output.
While that's down from the peak in 2010, it is still above where
it was going into the financial crisis and an order of magnitude
above historical norms. This implies that the motivation for a
devaluation still exists, even if we have no real evidence that
the current mix of policy will produce one.
On one level we should be pleased gold is in the doldrums.
It is really an anti-investment, something that only pays off
when things go badly but which, in itself, improves nothing for
anyone who does not own it.
That's in contrast to stocks, which can enrich investors and
improve the lives of the workers and consumers affected by the
company, or bonds, which, at least in theory, finance some
useful project or spending.
Too much central control of investment, such as the support
offered by authorities for markets, will lead to less productive
investments than otherwise.
That, a period of low returns due to chronic
official-inspired silly investment, is probably what we should
fear more than the inflation worries that once supported gold.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)