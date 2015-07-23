(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
July 23 The last time unemployment claims were
this low, in 1973, the Federal Reserve chair was the last one to
lose control of inflation: Arthur Burns.
In Burns' defense he faced outrageous political pressure
from Richard Nixon, not to mention the inflation and economic
nightmare of the Arab oil embargo, but still it would be hard to
blame Janet Yellen for feeling a bit of a chill at the back of
her neck.
The market does not expect it, and doubtless will hate it,
but September is not too soon for the Fed to lift interest
rates.
U.S. jobless claims fell by 26,000 last week to 255,000, the
lowest such figure in 41-1/2 years. The less volatile four-week
moving average fell 4,000 to 278,500 and is just 12,000 above
the 15-year low recorded in May. The Conference Board also said
its Leading Economic Index rose by 0.6 percent last month,
building on May's 0.8 percent rise, helped in part by strength
in the housing market.
Add to that strong growth in the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow
real-time indicator, which is forecasting real economic growth
in the second quarter of 2.4 percent. This compares to a readout
of less than 1 percent as late as early June.
Inflation, of course, remains contained. Core inflation is
up 1.8 percent in the year to June. The Personal Consumption
Expenditures inflation rate, which the Fed prefers, is up only
1.2 percent annually.
Yellen herself has sounded far more willing to entertain a
rise in rates sooner rather than later.
"I would say ... our economy is in a much better state," she
told Congress last week. "Low interest rates have facilitated
it, and a decision on our part to raise rates will say, 'No, the
economy doesn't stink.' We're close to where we want to be, and
now think the economy can not only tolerate but needs higher
rates."
The economy may not be in overdrive, but it clearly does not
stink.
What is mildly surprising is how reluctant financial markets
are to price in rate rises. Federal funds futures, which allow
investors to bet on where rates will be in the future, are only
pricing in a 17 percent chance of an increase at the September
meeting and zero chance of a move when the Federal Open Market
Committee meets next week.
SAFE AND PRACTICAL
Two excellent and sharply diverging lines of reasoning
support raising rates now, one practical and one precautionary.
To be safe, Yellen and company need to get out in front of
an economy which is doing quite respectably on all fronts save
wages and inflation. From a practical standpoint, the Fed should
not wait so long that they are overtaken not by inflation but by
the next downturn. Remember, exceptionally low levels of jobless
claims don't just tell you about the current economy; they have
also often preceded, by not too much, recessions.
Especially given the mixed reviews and outcomes from asset
purchases, the U.S. central bank is going to want to have some
room for rate cuts before the next time the economy weakens.
Given that we are likely looking at a slow and uneven
rate-rise campaign, rather than a hike a meeting, time is of the
essence.
As a percentage of the civilian labor force, unemployment
claims are just higher than a record low. Cyclical lows in this
indicator occurred not long before, or just at the start, of the
last seven recessions stretching back to 1969.
That too argues for not waiting.
As well, the Fed does not want to get caught short by a
buildup in inflation.
"Given the lags in monetary policy transmission, by the time
wage and price pressures become obvious to financial market
participants and policymakers, it will be too late: The Fed will
be forced to play catch-up," Deutsche Bank economist Joseph
LaVorgna wrote in a note to clients.
"This would imply a much faster trajectory for rates than
what financial markets currently assume."
This last point, market expectations, is a difficult one for
the Fed. It may be unwise, but the central bank has been
extremely solicitous of financial market mood since the great
recession. As well, longer-term inflation expectations in
financial markets have been sinking, indicating that many
investors are taking a view that current low inflation is
structural.
Expect the Fed to spend the next weeks doing two things:
gently hinting that the rate rise is coming, and also stressing
that hikes will be gradual, and can be reversed if needed.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)