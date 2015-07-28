(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
July 28 Corporate cash hoarding, low investment
and the buy-back culture: the problem may not be so much
shareholders as executives.
The reluctance to invest by companies on both sides of the
Atlantic is one of the enduring puzzles of the post-crisis years
and is widely blamed for holding back both growth and
employment.
Andy Haldane, chief economist at the Bank of England, is the
latest to wade into the debate, last Friday calling insufficient
investment "one of the main reasons world growth had been sub
par" and bemoaning that profits instead go to finance dividends
and share buybacks.
"They are almost eating themselves, taking their internal
funds and distributing that to shareholders rather than
investing themselves," he told the BBC.
Haldane said the proportion of UK company profits used for
share buybacks or dividends had increased by six to seven times
since the 1970s, now accounting for 70 percent of profits,
laying the blame squarely on the philosophy that gives primacy
to the interests of shareholders.
That idea "shareholder value maximization" (SVM) comes in
for a lot of criticism, and rightly so, as it's been observed to
lead to short-termism. Haldane appealed instead to a vision
that would reach a different balance in serving the interests of
shareholders, employees, clients and other stakeholders.
But SVM is misnamed, as it conflates the teacher saving for
retirement, who has precious little control over company
strategy, with the executives who do and who are paid largely in
shares. That executive compensation system, heavy on share
options, creates a set of perverse incentives: to skimp on
investment today and to manage earnings by buying back shares.
This creates an illusion of higher profitability, one often
rewarded by the stock market, but which can leave companies
hollowed out, with little new product and a dwindling franchise
due to underinvestment.
Economist Andrew Smithers has tied the growth of bonus and
share option culture to changes in corporate behavior. The
limited time nature of share options makes the bar higher for
executives hoping to benefit themselves from investment or
research spending they might authorize.
As well, volatility in reported public company earnings has
increased massively, allowing insiders, who come and go with
more frequency, more opportunities for timing the issuing of
share options and their redemption. Any option trader can tell
you that the value of an option is driven by its volatility
rather than any long-term measure of return.
UNICORNS
Defending a gambit into an area well beyond the already wide
remit of the Bank of England, Haldane asserted company strategy
is a concern in part because the financial crisis was the result
of banks seeing high returns and using borrowed money to create
them.
Again, that's right, but only part of the story. The driving
force behind reckless risk-taking at the pre-crisis banks was
very likely employees who wanted to use other people's money to
back speculations they themselves would benefit from
disproportionately. Certainly the banking industry has no good
recent record of shareholder value maximization.
If you want examples of how to overcome the dynamic of low
investment and self-serving earnings management, look no further
than privately held companies, particularly in technology.
Because they are more closely held, shareholders are better able
to channel executive energy toward building for the future.
There are now well over 100 "unicorns," privately held
companies with billion dollar-plus valuations. Including such
names as Uber and Airbnb, these companies are investing
furiously for the future. To judge by the valuations they
attract, their investors believe they will be taking substantial
market-share away from the publicly traded companies now eating
their own seed corn.
None of this might surprise John Asker and Alexander
Ljunggvist of New York University and Joan Farre-Mensa of
Harvard Business School, who authored a 2014 paper that found
that listed companies invest less than their private peers and
are less sensitive to opportunities. here
Many investors, at least those with the option to invest in
non-public companies, are voting with their feet, seeing the
share buy-back and earnings management game for what it is: a
drag on long-term returns.
Corporate short-termism poses a serious problem, both for
the economy, which is dragged down by low investment, and for
investors themselves, who will ultimately be left holding the
bag if companies don't grow and innovate.
The best way to solve that isn't by widening the remit of
companies, but by reforming executive compensation and giving
long-term savers real control.
