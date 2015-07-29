(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
July 29 The Federal Reserve, it seems, is still
waiting for the economic equivalent of perfection and risks
squandering a good opportunity to begin normalizing interest
rates.
While this may be part of a well-intentioned effort to
prepare the ground for investors and avoid a market shock when
the increase finally comes, every delay only further reinforces
unrealistically dovish expectations.
Stocks rose ahead of the Fed's decision on Wednesday, in
true Pavlovian style, as even the most inattentive equity long
must by now have grasped that pre-FOMC trading days are usually
the most upwardly biased. The dogs had their reward when the Fed
came out with no change in policy and an equivocal statement
giving plausible cover for waiting several months before any
hike in rates.
The S&P 500 rose by 0.73 percent on the day.
The Federal Open Market Committee said "economic activity
has been expanding moderately in recent months," while dropping
an earlier reference to activity having changed little in the
first quarter. The FOMC upgraded its assessment of labor markets
but chose to look through recent further declines in energy and
commodity prices, calling them "transitory" and anticipating
that their effects will "dissipate".
All of that seemed reasonably hawkish, and on its own might
have primed the market for September action, but for the
insertion of the world "nearly" in front of "balanced" when
describing the upside and downside risks to the Fed's mandates.
That implies that more evidence will need to be seen before
a hike can come, a position which in itself ignores the trend of
data which has been quite positive, especially on the labor side
of the equation.
To be sure, there are two employment reports yet to come
before the September FOMC meeting, but on the whole the market
is still not positioned for a hike then.
"The Fed is taking baby steps towards a rate hike. Enough
improvements have been made in the labor market that the Fed
only needs a little more confirming evidence to say it's time,"
said Brian Jacobson, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo
Funds Management.
"The Fed is doing a good job getting people ready for a rate
hike before year's end, making it likely to be a low-impact
event."
TELLING IT LIKE IT IS
Baby steps indeed, or holding a rather aged baby's hands as
it stumbles towards what is likely to be a lackluster year in
riskier financial instruments.
All of this reminds me of nothing more than the tendency
among parents to over-praise children on the theory that frank
criticism is likely to undermine confidence. This instead sends
the unwise message, and this may be what the market is doing to
investors, that nothing less than perfection is tolerable, or
instead that anything less than perfection from the economy
requires parental support or remedial monetary policy.
It isn't just that this will tend to encourage investors to
take on too much risk (anyone remember that Petrobras 100-year
bond?), it is also that the jolt when rates must eventually rise
will be worse.
The real risk is that the Fed has not been frank enough
about the possibility of a September hike.
"All else equal, the next two labor reports will factor
strongly into the Fed's decision in September," University of
Oregon economist and Fed watcher Tim Duy writes.
"A continuation of recent labor trends is likely sufficient
to induce them to pull the trigger. Further signs of stronger
wage growth would make a September move a certainty."
So then, if we get the jobs data we should reasonably
expect, we'll get a hike soon; just a bit better than expected
and rates go up in six scant weeks.
Note that fed funds futures, which allow investors to bet on
when rates will rise, were utterly unchanged on Wednesday for
all meetings through December. If the Fed thinks it is preparing
the market, then it is preparing the market for more very low
interest rates.
So what happens if the Fed catches the market unprepared and
must change tack between now and September to prepare the way
for the first hike?
One easy predication is that there will be a sharp uptick in
volatility, a reasonably steep sell-off in riskier assets and
bleats about a regulatory-induced lack of liquidity.
Next Friday's employment report, if it is strong enough,
might give us a first look.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
