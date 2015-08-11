(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Aug 11 China's massive foreign currency reserves
are dwindling at a more than half-trillion-dollar annual pace, a
trend which may tighten global credit conditions.
China's central bank said its reserves fell by $43 billion
in July to $3.65 trillion, in the first ever monthly report on
the figure.
China's foreign reserves, by far the largest in the world,
have now been falling for more than a year, setting in motion
what looks to be the long-term reversal of a trend in place
since 1999.
Foreign reserves are falling because money is leaving China
but its central bank, at least thus far, wants to hold the value
of the yuan stable, in part because of plans
to position it as a leading global reserve currency.
"Against the backdrop of capital outflows, the People's Bank
of China has shifted from accumulating reserves to prevent
currency strength to drawing down reserves to forestall
weakness," Alvin Tan and Jason Daw, strategists at Societe
Generale, wrote in a note to clients.
In an open economy flows outward would cause the currency to
fall, but not in China, with its history of tight management of
the value of the yuan.
It is hard to overstate what a massive force the buildup of
China's pile of foreign currency has been, driving its desire to
buy up dollar assets, notably Treasuries, and thereby helping to
finance all dollar-based borrowers everywhere.
This implies, in turn, that should the Chinese be turning
into major sellers of the dollar and Treasuries that, all else
being equal, credit, for everything from trade to investment to
consumption, will become more expensive.
All else rarely is equal and thus far, at least, the dollar
remains strong and interest rates low.
Reserves have fallen despite China exporting more than it
imports, not to mention income from overseas investments flowing
in. While foreign investors have cooled to Chinese securities,
which recently suffered falls after even larger gains, a sizable
amount of the money flowing out is likely Chinese-controlled
money seeking either better prospects for investment or better
protections against the possibility of confiscation.
This may be the irony of China's Herculean efforts to
support its own stock market: it is motivated in part by a
desire not to spook investors but by doing things like going
after short sellers it only reinforces fears.
SHIFT IN ECONOMIC POWER
While exporters in China would dearly love for it to allow
the yuan to weaken, authorities are now preoccupied with efforts
to convince the International Monetary Fund to decide in
November to include the yuan in a basket of global reserve
currencies it uses to calculate Special Drawing Rights, an
instrument it creates and is used in central bank reserve
management. A beggar-thy-neighbor depreciation might not go over
so well internationally, a fact which argues for China holding
the yuan steady and continuing to run down reserves.
Taking foreign exchange reserve flows and other movements
out of China together, China exported $126 billion of capital to
the rest of the world in July, a $1.5 trillion annual clip,
according to an estimate by research firm High Frequency
Economics.
"We continue to watch the projection of China's economic
might by direct investments abroad. This is a massive change in
the global balance of economic power," Carl Weinberg of High
Frequency Economics wrote in a note to clients.
Some of that capital is going to fund so-called Silk Roads
projects, like the recently announced $46 billion plan to create
an economic corridor linking China and Pakistan.
Other funds, privately controlled, are being used to buy
real estate in Sydney, New York or central London, or to make
private investments in companies and securities abroad.
It may simply be that, having built up a huge store of
wealth, but now facing an economy which is both slowing and
making a fraught transition from one centered on production and
exports to consumption, Chinese capital quite reasonably will
want to diversify.
This implies continued pressure on the yuan and reserves.
There is little question that China has both enough money and
resolve to continue its current support of the yuan. A falling
currency might exacerbate its market problems at home, and make
it less popular abroad.
Still, as dollars flow outward, it is likely that either
Treasuries will be sold or, at the very least, the proceeds from
maturing bonds not reinvested. The U.S. Treasury estimates that
China, as of May, holds a bit less than $1.3 trillion of
Treasuries, by far the largest official investor.
Later this year we may get China selling alongside the
Federal Reserve raising interest rates, both of which will act
together to tighten credit.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
