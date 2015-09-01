(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Sept 1 The arrests and "confessions" will
continue, it seems, until Chinese stock market morale improves.
China's efforts, not just to manipulate its stock market
higher, but to squelch information and intimidate those it sees
as threats to its purpose should also scare global investors.
The spectacle of Wang Xiaolu, reporter at a Chinese business
publication, enacting Monday what authorities called a
confession of spreading "panic and disorder" in the stock market
through his reporting should scare investors.
The announcement Sunday by China's Ministry of Public
Security that 197 people had been punished for spreading rumors
about stocks and other issues should scare investors.
That the head of hedge fund manager Man Group Plc's China
unit has been taken into custody, as reported by Bloomberg on
Monday, should scare global investors.
This is a practical, not a principled, argument. Some might
say that it is wrong to support with your money a regime with a
lack of respect for human rights and the rule of law. Wrong
perhaps, but as a stock investor foolish definitely.
All of these actions by China are confessions not of
strength but of vulnerability, the kind of vulnerability which
requires a much higher risk premium than Chinese securities are
currently offering. The exact nature and mechanism of China's
vulnerability to a falling or volatile market we can't know from
outside, only that it is big enough to spark what are likely
self-defeating actions.
All of this puts me in mind of comments by risk analyst
Nassim Nicholas Taleb on Monday that the best way to get to know
people is by discovering what they lie about.
"Corollary: To figure out with some precision what will
bankrupt a firm, find out what they tend to lie about (or
exaggerate) the most," Taleb said via Twitter.
The same, roughly, holds true, I'd venture, about countries
and what they suppress. To know what threatens them, and by
extension those who commit their capital to them, examine what
they suppress.
Even putting aside conclusions about the accuracy of
Xiaolu's reporting, or the good conduct of those "assisting"
authorities with their enquiries, we can note that journalists
and market participants weren't being arrested and paraded
bleary-eyed before cameras when the Chinese stock market was
staging its vertiginous rise.
SELF-DEFEATING
Only when it fell, rapidly, did Chinese authorities begin
their campaign, and the common denominator appears to be that
those who provide information suggesting that it may fall will
be taken firmly in hand.
There is an old argument in academic circles about whether
foreign direct investors prefer to put their money to work in
repressive regimes. The argument, as far as it goes, is that
those building a business or factory in a repressive place
retain control over the workings of the business but get
benefits not offered by democratic countries; preferential terms
or the ability to "get things done" with ease.
For portfolio investors, people who might buy Chinese
stocks, the equation is a lot simpler. You will be less well
protected as an investor in such a place, and have less good
information. The only way to counterbalance that is to get those
securities at a better, cheaper price, one which offers more
risk insurance against the rights, information and protections
you can expect not to have.
China's actions, therefore, are self defeating. This is
somewhat similar to the suppression of short-selling by any
number of countries during times of financial turbulence.
Investors, those who have a choice, should reasonably ask
more in prospective return from China stocks, implying lower not
higher prices.
This is not to say that China isn't capable of browbeating
and arm-twisting and public money spending its way to a higher
stock market. China asked brokerages to increase their support
of a market rescue fund by 100 billion yuan last week, according
to reports, a move perhaps tied to a desire for a rally, or at
least stability, ahead of Thursday's parade commemorating
victory over Japan.
Thursday, and the parade, will pass, and investors will have
learned little about history but know less, and less exactly,
about the state of China's economy, companies and markets.
They do know that a huge country is scared so badly of
something that they will not, cannot, allow things to be said
that cause stocks to fall.
Remember too: this is all of a different degree and nature
from market support measures done in the U.S. and Europe, as
regrettable as some of those may be too.
China is telling not just its reporters and market players
to be afraid, it is sending a message of heightened risk to the
rest of the world's investors.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)