(The opinions expressed are those of the author, a columnist
for Reuters)
By James Saft
Sept 11 We may well not get a global recession
in the coming year or two but if we do, bank on one thing: an
inadequate policy response.
Citibank Chief Economist Willem Buiter attracted attention
this week with a call for a 55 percent chance of a global
recession sometime in the next two years, most likely starting
in the latter half of 2016.
Buiter's working definition of global recession is important
to note: unemployment above that which keeps inflation in
balance, a gap between output and potential output, or actual
real GDP below potential real GDP.
All of that equates, more or less, to global growth below 2
percent.
Global recessions are not that unusual: there have been four
since the 1970s, with the usual run of traffic being a slowdown
in the developed world spreading to emerging markets. More
particularly, the U.S. tends to be the prime mover.
That's not what's likely in the immediate future. Instead
Buiter is forecasting an emerging markets slowdown which hits
developed market activity: via trade flows, via commodity
prices, via financial market effects and via a hit to
confidence.
As for China, it is the classic mix: excess capacity meets
excess leverage. We've seen it so far in the property and stock
market in China, but the harder to trace impact of local
government debt and industrial production and investment are
worrying too.
If we put aside for a moment the likelihood of a global
recession, the interesting question becomes: will policy-makers
react quickly enough and do they have the needed ammunition?
The answers, respectively, are no and no.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, speaking Thursday at the World
Economic Forum in Dalian, seemed to rule out quantitative
easing, highlighting its negative unintended effects and calling
for structural reform instead.
Those may be the words of a man trying to inspire confidence
in global markets, and at home, but the message may also bespeak
a reluctance in China to get in front of the slowdown.
Remember that China's swift and, by and large, effective
response to the great financial crisis was an easier political
move to make. They were in essence cleaning up after mistakes
made by others.
Aggressive policy steps in China now, or if the slowdown
gets worse, imply self-criticism, a tougher ask.
PASS THE AMMUNITION
In China and across the emerging markets the policy response
options in a widespread global downturn are not appetizing. As
exports decline, interest rates will be cut, likely as parts of
an attempt to achieve some advantage from currency devaluation.
That, however, is one of those games which gets worse the
more players join in. Debt levels too are either high in many
emerging markets or likely to go higher in a downturn as private
or quasi-state investment debt gets socialized.
Buiter is particularly downbeat about the potential for
aggressive and effective policy out of China. Given high debt
levels it will be difficult to fund safely and may simply lead
to another round of keeping failing enterprises, state-owned,
banks and others, alive but failing to cut capacity to scale.
In developed markets there is similarly little likelihood of
a strong policy response, especially on the fiscal side.
Imagine, if you will, the quality of the debate in the U.S.
about fiscal stimulus during a global recession in an election
year.
"With the possible exception of the UK, the combined
monetary-fiscal stimulus necessary to minimize the depressing
effect of an emerging market recession on economic activity in
the developed markets is unlikely to be forthcoming in most
advanced economies," Buiter writes.
"This means that the monetary authorities once again will
have to do the heavy lifting."
So, perhaps the Fed had better raise interest rates next
Thursday, if only to give them something to cut if the downturn
comes in what they expect to be the middle of rate
normalization.
A global recession then implies more quantitative easing out
of the major central banks: not just the Fed, but in Japan,
Britain and the euro zone.
Remember too that QE works well when markets are frozen, and
so far we're not talking about a recession coming from markets,
as in 2008, but from the real economy. That may imply less
satisfactory results this time round, or if not maybe even
bigger balance sheet expansions.
There is never a good time for a global recession, but 2016
looks particularly bad.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any
direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He
may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can
email him at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
