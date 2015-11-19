(The opinions expressed are those of the author, a columnist
Nov 19 If the tip of a unicorn's horn falls off,
as Square's seems to have in its initial public offering, then
it must surely now be a uninub.
And if, as in Square's case, profit guarantees were made to
late-stage private market investors, then more of that nub goes
to satisfying those guarantees.
Square, a mobile payments company, offered shares on
Thursday at an initial price of $9 each, well below its forecast
range of $11-13, only to see them immediately ratchet higher to
as much as $14.78. Square was one of the group of so-called
unicorn companies, private firms with the until recently
vanishingly rare value of $1 billion or more.
That trading action Thursday wasn't the only ratchet, as
investors in its most recent round, including Rizvi Traverse and
J.P. Morgan, came in at $15.46 per share but had extracted a
promise, known as a ratchet, which entitled them to a 20 percent
profit, in the form of additional shares, if the company IPOs
below a pre-set price.
That entitled them to $93 million more worth of shares at
the IPO price, diluting the value of equity owned by founders,
employees and earlier investors.
All investors appear to have made money on the deal, then,
though it is possible that some may be forced to mark down to
market stakes they were valuing based on the most recent private
round.
While it isn't terribly surprising that investments
fluctuate in value, this after all being a bit of fine type by
now familiar to all, today's events illustrate the vagaries that
follow from the widespread belief that private markets for
equity, particularly in the technology sector, have matured to
the point where they rival public markets in efficiency and
usefulness.
Square is, after all, now both a roughly $4 billion company
but one which, while growing rapidly, is only now, according to
founder Jack Dorsey, breaking even, having lost $131.5 million
in the first three quarters. And it is far from alone. There are
now 143 private market unicorns, according to data firm CB
Insights, with a cumulative valuation of $510 billion. Many are
loss making.
INVESTMENT VS LIVING QUARTER TO QUARTER
There is a fascinating contrast here between the private
markets which are supporting fast-growing technology firms with,
arguably, too plentiful capital, and public companies which
prefer buying in shares (and handing them out to executives) to
investment in core and new markets.
Both groups, in different ways, appear to have taken their
core values, 'grow earnings per share' and 'grow revenue' too
far. It is certainly tempting in this contrast to side with the
private markets, in which direct owners of equity have a greater
sway. That's in contrast to publicly traded companies, where
executive desire to increase the volatility and value of their
share options combines with the quarter-by-quarter blinders of
the buy side to create an investment drought.
The argument for private markets is that only there, free
from the drudgery of disclosure and not forced to live quarter
to quarter, only there can growth companies invest for the
future. There is also something to be said for the idea that
more mature private markets allow for easier buying and selling,
making for a lower illiquidity premium which companies must pay
in exchange for private equity capital.
The widespread use of ratchets to protect investors in
private companies does raise some concerns. NYU professor and
valuation specialist Aswath Damodaran cautioned about their use
in an analysis from June.
"There is also the very real concern that some venture
capitalists who believe that they are protected from downside
risk (even if that belief is misplaced) may be inclined to take
reckless risks in investing," he wrote. (here)
Private markets, while possibly containing more clued-up
investors than public ones, also have some features which could
make them prone to self-reinforcing and irrational
behavior. Private markets are dominated by people with a strong
interest in private market prices rising, and who face fewer
sources of potential friction to block irrational pricing. No
short sellers, and heaven knows very few with the motivation to
publicly trash deals. Compare that to a private company which
can face activists and short-sellers.
The ratchets may simply facilitate deals, but they may also
be used to wrench valuations to levels which they otherwise
would have trouble reaching.
Public markets may not always play along.
