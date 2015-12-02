Dec 2 Fed chair Janet Yellen didn't just all but
promise a December interest rate hike on Wednesday, she also
opened the curtain on a tough new era for investors.
Gentle and gradual the pace of rate hikes may be, but the
long period of easy money - by some accounts the lowest interest
rates in 5,000 years - has lulled both stock and bond investors
into positions and assumptions that will soon prove dangerous.
Investors in riskier assets can expect more volatility and
lower returns.
Investors in safe assets like government bonds can expect
even worse, as the bond math turns vicious on securities with
very low yields.
The central question for investors is always: "How much risk
is it sensible to take to get a given amount of incremental
return?" That concept is called the efficient frontier.
Over the last five years the clever play has been to load up
with risk, usually by holding more volatile investments such as
equities. Not only have equity returns been high, they've been
particularly high when compared to the amount of volatility
investors have suffered. Correlations between assets have also
been relatively low, rewarding diversification.
Those good times may now be at an end.
"What is notable for 2016 is that, unlike past years, both
our long- and short-term forecasts point to muted equity
upside," Andrew Sheets, chief cross-asset strategist at Morgan
Stanley wrote in a note to clients.
"Expected equity returns may look low versus history, but
government bonds look even worse and cash has never offered
less."
Morgan Stanley sees U.S. equity returns next year at 6
percent, and a 5 percent average over the next decade, both
figures in the bottom half of the typical distribution. U.S.
government bonds will do far worse: a loss of 0.6 percent next
year and just 2.7 percent gains annually over the coming 10.
Very low interest rates have had at least two major impacts
on financial markets. The first is to raise the value of all
securities, particularly those with more risk or higher yields.
The second, and this may end next year, was to suppress
volatility. Investors hate volatility, which can force you to
sell at the worst possible moment, and will pay more for a given
stock or bond when it is low.
THE LOWER FRONTIER
On Morgan Stanley's reckoning the efficient frontier sweet
spot from 2010-2015 got you a 5.8 percent annual return with 3.1
percent volatility on a portfolio of stocks, 10-year Treasuries,
investment-grade credit and high-yield bonds. That's much easier
going than was the case from 1990-2009, when you could earn 5.3
percent annually but with 4.3 percent volatility.
Morgan Stanley sees just a 2.2 percent return with 3.5
percent volatility in coming years, not a happy portfolio.
Those numbers may actually look good to the large number of
investors and pension funds who, stung by the great financial
crisis, loaded up on government bonds.
"As 10-year Treasuries fell to 1.6 percent in 2008 and
stocks got liquidated in the financial crisis, two
five-standard-deviation events conspired to elevate bond
investments in popularity and thrust bond portfolio managers
into god-like status," William Smead of Smead Capital Management
in Seattle wrote to clients.
The ride down in interest rates hasn't necessarily been that
painful for those with heavy bond allocations, but it won't take
much of a rise in rates for the pain to become intense. Andrew
Haldane of the Bank of England, citing a long list of sources,
in July asserted that rates are now as low as they have been
since at least 3000 B.C.
"We think a good rule of thumb is to avoid portfolio success
stories created by five-standard-deviation events. They only
happen 2.5 percent of the time," Smead wrote.
There are strategies that one can adopt to mitigate the
difficulties implied by higher rates beyond just owning fewer
government bonds. Morgan Stanley likes credit as an asset class,
at least next year, expecting 2 to 4 percent loss-adjusted
returns. Not great, but beats losing money in Treasuries or
suffering volatility in equities.
Smead, for his part, posits that if rates go back to their
traditional 3 to 6 percent range then it will likely be as a
result of economic growth which could benefit sectors like
consumer goods, or help financials which would dearly like to
see a steeper yield curve.
However it plays out, 2016 won't be much like the past five
years, and will very likely be a good bit more difficult for
investors.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)