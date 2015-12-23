(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By James Saft

Dec 23 The increasingly rapid rate of technological change is perhaps the central problem facing investors, presenting companies with huge opportunities but an increased likelihood of rapid decline.

How managers grapple with this new reality, including at more mature firms whose offerings are affected by technological change, is key to how well their shareholders do in the new reality, a point well made by the recent history of Yahoo .

Is isn't simply that firms must "adapt or die" but rather that some managers must be prepared to adapt and die well, recognizing when change will overwhelm in order to maximize capital returns rather than squander it in search of rejuvenation.

The acceleration in the rate at which new technologies penetrate the market is remarkable. The telephone, for example, took a quarter of a century to reach 10 percent of the market, and another half century before phones were more or less everywhere, according to MIT Technology Review. Smart phones, in contrast, hit a 40 percent penetration rate in a decade, a period which saw rapid growth and then even faster unraveling of brands like BlackBerry and Palm.

"Decline, once it starts at tech firms, is more difficult to reverse and quicker to accelerate," writes New York University professor and valuation expert Aswath Damodaran. (aswathdamodaran.blogspot.com/)

"New entrants, though, should not celebrate too quickly, since their tech model disruption comes with its dangers. Their models are difficult to mine for cash flows and are themselves susceptible to competition."

While some might argue that this is a factor for tech companies but not ones in other industries, the easy distinctions between the tech world and the rest are a thing of the past. Sears, for example, is far from being a tech company but is a good example of a company whose life-cycle has been affected, and potentially truncated, by developments in technology.

Technology companies, certainly, face a heightened risk of displacement, but a vast swath of the corporate landscape now rests on shakier and less secure ground than a decade or two ago. This is a key point: if we are in a short or one-off phase of new technology, then an investor's objective is to pick the winners of the new age.

Yet the rate of increased change, while accelerating rapidly since the advent of the Internet, has been gaining pace for decades. That might imply most firms will tend to have shorter, more rapid periods of growth followed by a more rapid decline.

AGENTS AND PATIENTS

Much of how this plays out for individual companies will be determined by how well managers adapt to change, and what decisions they make as their company matures or as the run of market change begins to go against them.

Damodaran divides the response into three broad categories: Reinvent; Reseed and Regrow; and Acceptance/Denial. All three can be done well or badly.

Reinvention is attractive and combines making changes to keep clients tied to your product as well as raising the costs to competitors, for example through legal barriers like patents.

Reseeding often involves buying into adjacent markets, a strategy which can look a lot like empire building which enriches intermediaries but not shareholders.

Acceptance and denial is all about making the most of the growth period, being careful with debt during what could be a short mature period and then, once decline seems inevitable, returning as much cash as possible to shareholders.

While surely all three periods can be mishandled, it is a rare executive who relishes managing decline. It isn't fun, isn't glamorous and probably implies a lower personal career ceiling than being a 'turnaround' specialist.

Acceptance often comes as a result of pressure from activist investors, who enjoy more emotional distance and are also paid, as a general rule, for annual rather than long-term returns.

Yet many tech businesses have granted special voting rights to founders, which may insulate them from market and investor pressure.

"That trend, started by Google, but extended by the social media companies, has been ignored as these companies grow rapidly but will become an issue for investors, when growth slows at these companies and the founders/insiders go into denial ...," Damodaran writes.

Most executives over-rate their own abilities and control over events.

Recognizing ones who don't and are willing to see their firms decline and even die well, will become an increasingly valuable skill for investors. (At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft) (Editing by James Dalgleish)