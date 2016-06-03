(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By James Saft

June 3 Never mind Brexit, never mind China, the Federal Reserve now has ample reasons at home to delay any interest rate hike.

In fact, 2016 is looking more and more like a replay of 2015, when the four hikes tipped as likely by the Fed in January melted into a lone increase at the end of the year. And though a vote by Britain this month to leave the European Union would certainly put paid to expectations of any increase before December, the run of data suggests domestic growth may provide more compelling reasons to sit tight.

Friday's very poor May U.S. employment data, while possibly an aberration in an often volatile series of numbers, raises the unwelcome prospect of a domestic economy tipping the wrong way.

Even adjusting for the temporary loss of jobs due to a strike at telecoms firm Verizon, the 72,000 jobs the economy would have produced are well below the 100,000 to 130,000 various Fed officials have estimated as a break-even figure.

And taking a slightly longer term view the three-month average of private sector payroll gain is now just 107,000, a bit more than half of what it was as recently as February. Add this to an already weakening service sector and falling corporate profits and capital expenditure and the terms of the debate shift considerably.

Speaking after the jobs figures were released, Fed Governor Lael Brainerd departed from the prepared text of her speech to call the report "sobering" and say that low global growth may be impinging on the U.S. central bank's freedom of maneuver.

Not that there was a terrible lot of room in which to operate anyway for the Fed, which has little space between it and negative rates in conventional terms and not all that much in the way of evidence that unconventional monetary policy will do the trick if needed yet again in the U.S.

"The fragility of the global economic environment is unlikely to resolve any time soon. Growth in the advanced economies remains dependent on extraordinary unconventional monetary policy accommodation, while conventional policy continues to be constrained by the zero lower bound," Brainard, who is a voting member of the FOMC, said in her Friday address.

"Conventional policy, whose efficacy is more tested and better understood than unconventional policies, can respond readily to upside surprises to demand, but presently would be constrained in adjusting to downside surprises. This asymmetry in the capability of policy effectively skews risks to the outlook to the downside."

TOOLS MAKE THE WORKER

Brainard is here arguing for caution based on the fact that battling an overheating economy is easier from where we start than rekindling a flagging one. She is also acknowledging that the Fed is no better than its tools, and that its tools are far less suited to help if we face a tottering economy.

Sure, housing and consumer confidence are doing well, but as we've seen not too long ago, neither of those phenomena is by necessity built on bedrock. They are self-perpetuating, at least to a certain extent, in both directions.

Imagine if we get a contraction in job creation and labor force participation in the next three months on the scale of what we've seen in the last three.

The returns from the Swiss, euro zone and Japanese experiments in negative interest rates are by no means complete, but neither are they encouraging. Not only do negative rates undermine the very fabric which supports the banking industry, they were also quite poorly received by financial markets. And while, yes, the Federal Reserve could launch new and ever more creative quantitative easing efforts, doing so would carry unpalatable political risks.

The best course might be to sit tight and hope that Donald Trump leads the Republican Party to a resounding defeat, including loss of control of the Senate. Fiscal policy, and not of the wall-building variety, might be in a position to pick up from a monetary side which arguably has been forced to do too much of the heavy lifting these past six years.

To be sure, the data may reverse, the international situation clear and we could well get two rate hikes by the end of the year and wake to a world looking a good deal more normal than the one to which we've become accustomed.

Expect the Fed to continue talking as if they can raise rates but delaying. We may well know who the next president is before their next move. (At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft) (Editing by James Dalgleish)