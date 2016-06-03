(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
June 3 Never mind Brexit, never mind China, the
Federal Reserve now has ample reasons at home to delay any
interest rate hike.
In fact, 2016 is looking more and more like a replay of
2015, when the four hikes tipped as likely by the Fed in January
melted into a lone increase at the end of the year. And though a
vote by Britain this month to leave the European Union would
certainly put paid to expectations of any increase before
December, the run of data suggests domestic growth may provide
more compelling reasons to sit tight.
Friday's very poor May U.S. employment data, while possibly
an aberration in an often volatile series of numbers, raises the
unwelcome prospect of a domestic economy tipping the wrong way.
Even adjusting for the temporary loss of jobs due to a
strike at telecoms firm Verizon, the 72,000 jobs the
economy would have produced are well below the 100,000 to
130,000 various Fed officials have estimated as a break-even
figure.
And taking a slightly longer term view the three-month
average of private sector payroll gain is now just 107,000, a
bit more than half of what it was as recently as February. Add
this to an already weakening service sector and falling
corporate profits and capital expenditure and the terms of the
debate shift considerably.
Speaking after the jobs figures were released, Fed Governor
Lael Brainerd departed from the prepared text of her speech to
call the report "sobering" and say that low global growth may be
impinging on the U.S. central bank's freedom of maneuver.
Not that there was a terrible lot of room in which to
operate anyway for the Fed, which has little space between it
and negative rates in conventional terms and not all that much
in the way of evidence that unconventional monetary policy will
do the trick if needed yet again in the U.S.
"The fragility of the global economic environment is
unlikely to resolve any time soon. Growth in the advanced
economies remains dependent on extraordinary unconventional
monetary policy accommodation, while conventional policy
continues to be constrained by the zero lower bound," Brainard,
who is a voting member of the FOMC, said in her Friday address.
"Conventional policy, whose efficacy is more tested and
better understood than unconventional policies, can respond
readily to upside surprises to demand, but presently would be
constrained in adjusting to downside surprises. This asymmetry
in the capability of policy effectively skews risks to the
outlook to the downside."
TOOLS MAKE THE WORKER
Brainard is here arguing for caution based on the fact that
battling an overheating economy is easier from where we start
than rekindling a flagging one. She is also acknowledging that
the Fed is no better than its tools, and that its tools are far
less suited to help if we face a tottering economy.
Sure, housing and consumer confidence are doing well, but as
we've seen not too long ago, neither of those phenomena is by
necessity built on bedrock. They are self-perpetuating, at least
to a certain extent, in both directions.
Imagine if we get a contraction in job creation and labor
force participation in the next three months on the scale of
what we've seen in the last three.
The returns from the Swiss, euro zone and Japanese
experiments in negative interest rates are by no means complete,
but neither are they encouraging. Not only do negative rates
undermine the very fabric which supports the banking industry,
they were also quite poorly received by financial markets. And
while, yes, the Federal Reserve could launch new and ever more
creative quantitative easing efforts, doing so would carry
unpalatable political risks.
The best course might be to sit tight and hope that Donald
Trump leads the Republican Party to a resounding defeat,
including loss of control of the Senate. Fiscal policy, and not
of the wall-building variety, might be in a position to pick up
from a monetary side which arguably has been forced to do too
much of the heavy lifting these past six years.
To be sure, the data may reverse, the international
situation clear and we could well get two rate hikes by the end
of the year and wake to a world looking a good deal more normal
than the one to which we've become accustomed.
Expect the Fed to continue talking as if they can raise
rates but delaying. We may well know who the next president is
before their next move.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)