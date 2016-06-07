(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
June 7 Americans are likely to know both who
their new president is and how their Thanksgiving turkey tastes
before they get an interest rate increase.
A combination of less-than-reassuring data and political
risk at home and abroad will stay the Federal Reserve's hand,
forcing it to wait far longer than it had planned and advertised
before adding a single 25-basis-point rate increase to a
tightening campaign it began last December.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen fully earned her scouting badge for
central banking speech-making on Monday, managing to be vague,
reassuring and noncommittal in more or less equal measure.
It was perhaps what she didn't say which was most telling,
ratcheting down her rhetoric about the timing of any increase in
rates.
"Yellen expresses optimism throughout the speech but she
doesn't repeat her guidance from less than two weeks ago that a
rate hike would be forthcoming 'in coming months'," Steve
Englander, currency strategist at Citigroup, wrote in a note to
clients.
"There is no timetable and the pluses are very vague. Unless
the sky is falling in there is no way that she can express
pessimism - would be self-defeating - so you take it as a given
that she will sound optimistic on hitting targets in long term.
The vagueness on the timing of hikes is what is striking."
Yellen was of course speaking days after U.S. employment
data showed which she termed "concerning" and which showed a
sharp reduction in new jobs created in May, taking the
three-month average of payroll gains to 107,000, about half
where it was as recently as February.
Yellen did a nice job sketching out the unknowns, including
slowing Chinese growth and the fact that inflation expectations
are slipping further away from the 2 percent the Federal Reserve
is supposed to achieve as its target rate of price increases.
The upcoming June 23 British vote on continued membership in
the European Union is also a concern, though it looks that the
Fed has good reasons at home to wait.
Yet for all the optimism Yellen laced through the speech,
made in Philadelphia, the underlying details of the employment
report look quite poor, though there is a good possibility that
the data will reverse course over the remainder of the year.
A PATTERN
David Rosenberg, chief economist at Gluskin, Sheff Research,
notes the decline in jobs in goods-producing sectors, which are
now shrinking at a 1.2 percent annual rate, which he says is
similar to six other such falls over the past 50 years.
"Each one of these periods presaged a recession just a few
months later - the average being five months," Rosenberg wrote
in a note to clients.
None of that is foreordained, but clearly the Fed would need
to see good evidence, in the form of better employment data,
before it goes ahead and hikes.
A look at the financial markets shows traders attach only
about a one-in-four chance of a hike by July, and still less
than a 50 percent chance by the end of the Fed's September
rate-setting meeting. It is only in November, just before the
presidential election, that the implied probabilities rise to 51
percent.
It is possible that the Fed will interject itself into what
is likely to be a fraught national conversation by hiking six
days before the vote but it would seem wise that if they wait
that long they would wait until December.
The more interesting, if less likely, question is what the
Fed would do if the data continues to be poor and what is now a
historically long-lived economic expansion looks to be coming to
an end.
The alternatives in that scenario are all less palatable
than the wait-and-see gambit which the Fed can deploy now.
With rates at only a range between 25 and 50 basis points
there is not much room to cut. As for negative interest rates,
the evidence elsewhere shows that they work poorly and cause
considerable problems, not least making the entire banking
system, which depends on making money from the gap between
short- and long-term rates, a suspect enterprise.
That's before we get to the politics, which given the "tax
on savers" angle are not good. More quantitative easing might
help to keep asset prices high but buying things to encourage
investment and spending has not been a complete success thus
far.
Yellen herself perhaps said it best when asked, at the end
of her Philadelphia appearance, about the potential threat to
the U.S. and global economy from a Donald Trump presidency.
"I've got nothing for you on that," Yellen said. "We're very
focused on doing our jobs and we'll just see what happens."
Probably true on any number of levels.
