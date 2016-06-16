(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
June 16 Chinese domestic equities are best
avoided, and the reasons go beyond those cited by MSCI in
delaying their inclusion in benchmark indices.
MSCI this week for the third time declined to incorporate
shares traded domestically in China into its benchmarks,
praising authorities for making progress in addressing its
concerns but calling for further improvements.
MSCI cited, among other things, impediments investors face
in getting their money out of China. They also called for more
clarity and limits on the seemingly random way in which shares
in companies are suspended from trading, often for long periods,
leaving investors holding illiquid securities of highly
uncertain value.
MSCI made the right decision in waiting for deeper reform by
China, but even if that is forthcoming investors would be smart
to wait further in order to give China time to establish a track
record as a fair and reliable steward of investor rights in its
capital markets.
On the face of it, it may seem strange that China is
excluded from MSCI's Emerging Markets Index or that an investor
who wants global exposure might eschew it entirely. This is,
after all, the world's second-largest economy and one which
represents about 9 percent of global market capitalization. If
you are not exposed to China, you are making a big bet, right?
A big bet, but very likely a wise and principled one. It is
hard to have confidence that you will be well treated as an
investor in China, recent events being what they were. It is
also very hard to calculate the risks of further mistreatment.
It isn't simply a matter of China changing the rules.
None of these have anything to do with taking a view on
China as an investment per se. While you might have views one
way or the other about the price of Chinese shares or the future
path of China's economy, my primary concern goes beyond that. It
is this - I worry that investors in China won't be given a fair
shake and that they will be subject to capricious, arbitrary and
unpredictable changes in government policy.
The actions taken by China in its stock market over the past
two years were exactly that: capricious, arbitrary and
unpredictable. Even if China changes policies and pledges good
faith, it will be a long time before you can plausibly trust
that these changes won't be undone if it becomes expedient.
THE MESS LAST TIME
So let's have a look at what happened in China's stock
market these past two years and the role played by state
officials. First a bubble blew up in some parts of China's stock
markets, fueled in substantial part by unsophisticated investors
using borrowed money. While it is impossible to prove, part of
the very reason investors were so enthusiastic was that many
believed that the government was sponsoring the rise in the
stock market as a means to cushion a transition away from an
export-led economy to one with more domestic consumption.
Panic buying turned, as it so often does, into panic selling
a year ago and the government, spooked that this was undermining
its credibility with the nation, came down hard on those people
and tactics it saw as responsible.
China waged a kind of campaign against falling stock market
prices, or more accurately, against price discovery as a
concept. Limits were placed on share sales by institutional and
inside investors, a ban on short selling instituted along with a
crackdown on futures trading. Trading in futures onshore in
China is still only about a tenth of what it was before the
interventions. More than half of all publicly traded firms
suspended trading in their shares at one time or other, not to
mention halts of the entire market called by regulators as
"circuit breakers".
There was also the chilling phenomenon of the way in which
Chinese authorities went after those it thought were feeding the
selling, with people going missing only to later be shown before
camera "confessing" their crimes.
What is clear is that China views its capital markets as an
instrument to be actively managed to achieve the aims of the
state. That China has been less than adroit in how it approaches
this is one problem. Its seeming willingness to trample rights
in the process is a larger one, and an important warning sign
investors should heed.
Not because China behaved badly, though it did, but because
that bad behavior as a regulator represents a risk and a signal
of more risk in the future.
Investors may need a long time to get comfortable with those
risks, and China a longer track record of better behavior to
live them down.
