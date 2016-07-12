(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
July 12 Investors see an economy a one percenter
Goldilocks would love: strong job creation but with factors like
Brexit and the U.S. election stopping the Federal Reserve from
raising rates.
Much better-than-forecast U.S. employment data on Friday
helped send bond yields to record lows and stocks to record
highs. That stocks would love an environment in which bonds are
predicting little growth or inflation seems odd, but only before
you take account of the impact of monetary policy.
An economy which doesn't crater but one in which the Fed
can't hike is very supportive of the value of financial assets.
Yet in this story it is hard not to fear that rather than
eating porridge Goldilocks is eating her seed corn, consuming
asset price gains from far in the future rather than discounting
future strong growth. The Fed seems better at raising asset
prices than creating a thriving economy, one with strong
investment and productivity growth. That bodes poorly for
long-term equity returns while bonds at these historically low
yields will only prove good value if things remain truly grim.
Add to this concerns about the dearth of investment in
corporate America, where managers are prioritizing dividends and
share buybacks over investment, and the whole enterprise seems
less than sustainable.
Key is that while the U.S. economy carries on creating jobs
at a respectable pace, wage growth remains sub-par and overall
labor market conditions, which peaked in December, are steadily
deteriorating.
No wonder then, looking all the way out to June of 2017
traders see a less than 50 percent chance of even a single
interest rate increase.
Fed policy is intended to spur consumption and investment;
the latter by making financing cheap and the former by tempting
investors to spend a bit of their paper wealth. The investment
part isn't working so well - there are many political and
economic risks and growth seems to have shifted to a permanently
lower plateau.
That leaves asset markets and the "wealth effect," which can
only help sustain consumption so long as the owners of assets
believe values to be built on a solid foundation.
BONDS AND EQUITIES BOTH VULNERABLE
The vast majority of portfolios, individual or collective
ones, are built on a mixture of bonds and equities. Despite
recent market movements higher in both stocks and bonds, there
are reasons to think both are vulnerable, if not to a sharp fall
then to a sustained period of below-normal returns.
Regardless of your view of the immediate outlook, U.S.
stocks look expensive in an historical context. Using a
price/earnings ratio derived from a 10-year average of earnings,
stocks are now more expensive than they have been 92 percent of
the time over more than a century. Not as expensive as 2007,
when they were at the 95th percentile, or 1929 when they were at
the 97th percentile, but expensive still.
Stocks may have moved permanently higher, and indeed
corporate profit margins are very high compared to post World
War 2 norms. Much of what supports that is globalization, which
has both helped keep wages in check and taxes low. Brexit, as
exhibit A of the threat to globalization, calls this idea of
permanently higher valuations into question.
Bonds are even more expensive than stocks, with not just
U.S. 10-year yields near all-time lows but more than $10
trillion of global government bonds trading at negative yields.
From a portfolio risk perspective, this is very dangerous.
"Negative bond yields create intolerable business conditions
for the big pools of savings in our society," Carl Weinberg of
High Frequency Economics wrote in a note to clients.
"They bankrupt pension funds, insurance companies and other
big savers. Since negative interest rates are unsustainable, the
inevitable snapback to positive yields will result in
massive capital losses for bond holders."
Remember, bonds may lose value, sending yields higher, not
because growth returns but simply if investors stop believing
that paying money to lend money is a good and safe deal. In
other words bonds may do badly not because inflation comes back
but despite inflation not coming back.
A scenario in which equities return little but bonds
generate substantial losses is just one of the poor alternatives
investors may face in the coming decade.
This isn't a criticism of the Fed: What might have happened
in a world in which the Fed had not pumped up markets would
surely have been dire.
Call it what you like, but an economy which generates low
growth, low inflation and low gains in productivity is not "just
right".
