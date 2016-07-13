(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
July 13 To paraphrase Walter Matthau on poker,
it seems baseball card collecting combines all the worst aspects
of capitalism (and investing) that have made our country so
great.
Well, maybe not all of them. After all, no baseball card
company, that I know of, ever fabricated the statistics of a
player in order to make his card more valuable, as Enron and
others have done and will do with their books.
But a new study finds that the market for baseball cards
shows some of the same kinds of anomalies, or factors, as the
stock market. Baseball cards that out- or under-perform in value
tend to keep on rising or falling, a phenomenon called momentum.
As well, newly issued baseball card sets and those of rookies,
like Initial Public Offerings, tend to underperform the broad
market for a sustained initial period. (here)
All of this may not tell us much about investing, but a good
place to start, as with poker or the stock market, is with the
common denominators; humans, greed and fear.
(Here I must confess a conflict of interest. Contrary to the
standard disclaimer on my columns, I do own some baseball cards,
though to call them an investment would be laughable. I did have
a substantial collection as a kid, and yes, my mom did, I
suspect, though she denies it, throw them away.)
The study, by Joseph Engelberg of the University of
California San Diego and Linh Le and Jared Williams of the
University of South Florida, examines the market for baseball
cards as a kind of laboratory, one which crucially lacks some of
the conditions of financial markets, such as agents acting as
managers on behalf of principals.
"We show that the market for baseball cards exhibits
anomalies that are analogous to those that have been documented
in financial markets, namely momentum, price drift in the
direction of past fundamental performance and IPO
underperformance," the authors write in the study, released in
June.
"Momentum profits are higher among active players than
retired players, and among newer sets than older sets."
The study looked at about 38,000 cards issued from 1948 to
1996, measured by price data through a third-party valuation
service for the 72 months to the end of 1996. As such it
captures a specific period in the history of baseball cards, as
a kind of bubble-like interest in collecting rose and peaked in
the 1990s, punctuated by what Dave Jamieson, author of a book on
the matter, calls the "great crash of '94".
THE HUMAN FACTOR
We should probably be cautious about drawing any conclusions
about baseball cards as an investment, per se, but the findings
may well have some interesting implications for how markets work
generally.
Using a momentum strategy in which the authors identify
outperforming cards over a three-month period and then hold
those cards for another three months they generated a striking
5.6 percent monthly return. That compared to a monthly return of
less than 1 percent for similar momentum strategies in stocks.
The momentum data generally aligns with earlier theories
that momentum is caused by the gradual dissemination of
information through the market. In fact, given the relative
unsophistication of most baseball card consumers, you would
expect to see a bigger momentum effect in cards and indeed you
do. It accords less well with the theory, which I believe, that
attributes momentum to self-interested trend-following by fund
managers afraid of underperforming and being booted.
It may be, however, that the period measured was one in
which greed predominated and unsophisticated investors naively
piled into cards which were going up.
As for the phenomenon of IPO underperformance, the study
found a similar pattern. Rookie cards have cumulative abnormal
returns of -6.6 percentage points in the year following release,
while entire sets of cards rack up similar returns of -5.7
percentage points.
This makes a certain amount of sense. Rookie cards in the
1990s had bubble-like characteristics, with much emphasis on the
few greats like Ken Griffey Jr. That may have led to the entire
group being over-priced. Card collectors in the 1990s were also
making bad assumptions about supply and demand.
Unlike most financial assets baseball cards have a huge
flaw: it is cheap and almost frictionless for issuers to make
more of them. Demand in the 1990s may well simply have led to
supply.
After all, for all their allure, a baseball card is only
cardboard with pictures, words and numbers printed on it.
More valuable, perhaps, as a way to learn about human nature
than as an investment.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)