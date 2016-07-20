(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
July 20 If you are going to use active
investment managers you may want to limit yourself to those who
are both truly active and, crucially, unusually patient.
A recent study shows that funds which deviate substantially
from the indices they track and which have average holding
periods of more than two years perform exceptionally well,
outperforming, on average, by two percentage points per year.
What's more, that subset of actively managed portfolios was
the only one to so outperform, according to the study, by
Martijn Cremers of the University of Notre Dame and Ankur Pareek
of Rutgers Business School.
The important distinctions here are two; how high is the
"active share" of a portfolio and how long does it tend to hold
its investments. Active share is a concept invented by Cremers
and colleagues which measures the actual deviation a given
portfolio takes from the holdings of its base index. This allows
us to sort the "closet indexers" from the real active fund
managers. Closet indexing is both quite widespread, due to
managers wanting to minimize their own career risk, and a bit of
a rip-off, as you pay for active but get something pretty close
to an index fund.
The study looked at mutual funds and institutional
portfolios and sorted them by both active share and average
holding period.
So while frequent trading in the study was linked to
underperformance, simply holding investments for longer did not
lead to better performance unless it was by the sub-set of
portfolios which were also taking big bets against the index.
"Our results suggest that U.S. equity markets provide
opportunities for longer-term active managers, perhaps because
of the limited arbitrage capital devoted to patient and active
investment strategies," Cremers and Pareek write. (here)
Why? Hard to know for certain, but it seems that arbitrage
opportunities may be thrown up by the huge numbers of closet
indexers who self-servingly hew to their benchmarks while
trading relatively often.
"The literature on limited arbitrage has argued that trading
on long-term mispricing is more expensive and difficult,
especially if the fund manager risks being fired in the short
term before ex-post successful long-term bets pay off. In
equilibrium, that could allow relatively more long-term
mispricing and thus greater profitability for the more limited
arbitrage capital that is pursuing patient active strategies."
In other words, in a rather fundamental way, patient but
active investors are making money because other fund managers
are afraid to get fired.
PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE, BUT WITH HIGH UPFRONT COSTS
All of this accords well with remarks at a CFA Institute
conference this week by noted value investor Leah Joy Zell who
said that taking profits from good investments too soon was
often a source of regret.
This makes sense. It is expensive, for a value investor like
Zell, to find and research companies, taking a large upfront
investment in time and energy. Simply selling one of these on
after 18 months and a 60 or even 90 percent return may not fit
well with the investment or business model of a bottom-up
value-oriented firm.
Covering more than 20 years, the median holding period among
mutual funds ranged as low as 0.9 year in the bubble year of
1999, eventually climbing to 1.7 years. This indicates that
recent trends towards higher stock trading and shorter holding
periods are probably down to program and algo traders, as
opposed to mutual funds. Longer holding periods were
"unconditionally" associated with better results, the study
found, regardless of active share. Yet the only funds to show
statistically significant outperformance combined high active
share with long holding periods.
Those funds which did outperform used familiar strategies
but stuck with the stock bets these strategies threw up.
"Their outperformance can largely be explained by their
focus on stocks that other investors shun or find less
attractive: picking safe (low beta), value (high book-to-market)
and high quality (profitable, with growing profit margins, less
uncertainty, higher payout) stocks and then sticking with those
over relatively long periods until their apparent undervaluation
has been reversed."
For investors seeking managers, this data will place new
importance on fund selection. To enjoy these benefits investors
are going to have to be willing to suffer potentially long
periods of outperformance and big deviations from what the rest
of the market is doing. Chopping and changing because your
manager has done poorly over a year or two is not likely to
yield good benefits.
Find someone who has shown skill, makes conviction bets and
sticks with them. Then stick with her.
