(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
July 27 Call it Obama derangement syndrome or
call it principled objection to monetary and fiscal policy, but
Republican-leaning equity hedge funds got their heads handed to
them in 2008 and 2009.
A new study finds U.S. equity hedge funds run by Republican
donors lagged Democrat donor peers' funds for an unprecedented
10 straight months during a period when Obama took office and
the Federal Reserve ran an aggressively reflationary
extraordinary monetary policy.
One possible explanation: cognitive biases related to their
political preferences caused managers to misread the economy and
the markets.
In an election year featuring Hillary Clinton and Donald
Trump this finding raises some interesting questions.
The study looked at equity hedge funds' performance between
1999 and 2014, inferring the political beliefs of managers from
their political donations. From December 2008 to September 2009
funds identified as run by Democrat managers beat those run by
Republicans by 72 basis points per month, an unusually large
margin over an otherwise unrepeated period. The outperformance
amounts to a relative underperformance of nearly $14 billion,
according to an estimate in the study.
"We showed that partisan affiliation is an important bias in
the financial industry, which was not considered during the
financial crisis and recovery. The difference in performance by
hedge fund managers is an indication of the extent to which
ideology can affect the processing of information and whose
effects become salient during abnormal situations," authors
Marian Moszoro of the University of California, Berkeley and
Harvard University and Michael Bykhovsky of the Center for Open
Economics write in the study. (here)
The authors theorize, but do not demonstrate, that managers
fell victim to cognitive biases, selectively over-weighting
information that confirmed their pre-existing beliefs while
tending to discount information that would conflict.
"Right-wing media highlighted the risks of hyperinflation
and bankruptcy after Obama's election and during his first
months in office; Republicans overweighted the risk of
collapse," according to the study.
This has both the ring of truth and the feeling of being
slightly over-egged. At the time there was a definite political
divide about the impact of government debt-financed spending and
loose monetary policy. Those sympathetic to the Democrats
generally saw these policies as likely to pay off, while
Republicans emphasized the risks, not just as policies, but in
terms of their impact on financial markets. There were, however,
many investors who found fault with the policies for less
clearly partisan reasons.
BUSH DERANGEMENT SYNDROME?
Of interest is that the study also covers the second Bush
administration, when feelings about policy and personalities
also ran high. There was no similar period of under- or
out-performance at any other time during the study. Perhaps the
difference is that the focus during George W. Bush's time was
far more on the impact of foreign policy and less on monetary or
fiscal policy.
It is also possible, and again, impossible to prove, that
the outperformance by Democrats was the result of a strong rally
coinciding with politically motivated over-confidence during the
very sharp recovery in stocks in 2009. Note though that a
substantial part of the period of beating Republican returns was
during the very sharp and stomach-churning final sell-off in
early 2009 before the market bottomed in March.
The study was designed to only look at managers identified
as partisan. Those who donated to both sides were excluded.
"The case of a selection bias could potentially arise; i.e.,
it may be that the best Republican equity hedge fund managers
are in teams with Democratic managers, so their results are not
captured in our estimates," according to the study.
The implications for the 2016 election season and the next
administration are interesting. While Hillary Clinton inspires
intense feelings in her detractors, potentially implying scope
for cognitive biases, her policies seem likely to be more or
less in line with the current status quo, which has not led,
according to the study, to the same kind of diverging returns
among politically partisan hedge funds.
Donald Trump, on the other hand, brings out very intense
feelings, and not without reason. Your correspondent has written
about the risks his stated policies, such as protectionism and
default as negotiation, would pose to the economy and markets.
Perhaps investors may overweight the validity of their
feelings and beliefs about Trump and overestimate his impact,
just as Republicans seem to have in 2008 and 2009 about Obama.
With a seemingly less stable political system, unbiased
analysis may be more valuable, and harder to achieve, than ever.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)