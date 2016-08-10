(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Aug 10 Every year your active fund manager gets
smarter, better trained and cheaper and every year she has a
tougher and tougher time beating the market.
It isn't so much that alpha is dying but that the suckers
are all leaving the table. As more money flows into passive
strategies the sum of gains to be had at the expense of dumb
money diminishes, making alpha, or outperformance, harder and
harder to achieve.
As many poker players have learned, but some never do, the
fewer weak players at a table the more difficult it becomes to
win something from the sharks who remain.
A look at the performance of hedge and mutual fund
performance shows that underperformance is a long-term trend
following what may be a steepening slope.
Over the 10 years to 2016, 82 percent of all U.S. large-cap
managers, 87 percent of mid-cap managers and 88 percent of
small-cap managers trailed their benchmarks, according to
Standards & Poor's Spiva analysis.
Morningstar's Active/Passive Barometer, which weeds out
funds which did not survive, also paints a dire picture of the
health and prowess of the industry. Over 10 years only 17
percent of large-cap growth funds managed to successfully beat
the passive alternative. Only one of 22 Morningstar active
categories - U.S. Mid-Growth - managed to record a success, or
outperformance, rate above 50 percent.
As for hedge funds, they too are failing, in aggregate, to
create value. Hedge funds in the HFRI Fund Weighted Composite
Index are down 0.18 percent over the past 12 months and have
only logged 2.68 percent in annualized returns over the past
five years, a period during which the S&P 500 has more than
doubled in total return terms.
Of the more than 60 HFRI indices, not a single one has
managed to provide even half the total return of the S&P 500
over the same period.
Many will argue, rightly, that the past decade has been
unusual, partly because of the bubble and then because central
bank intervention have indiscriminately raised valuations of a
host of financial assets. That's true, but cold comfort to
people who could have done better by paying less, and often done
so while taking considerably less risk.
ALPHA IS A ZERO-SUM GAME
Michael Mauboussin of Credit Suisse noted this month in a
piece for clients he wrote on his 30th anniversary in investment
that the percentage of assets managed passively has risen in
that time from less than one to about 35 percent.
His argument, that of the poker table, is that relative
skill matters rather than absolute skill in investment
management.
"The difference between the best and the average is less
today than it was a generation or two ago. We see this clearly
when we examine the standard deviation of excess returns for
mutual funds, which has declined steadily for a half century,"
Mauboussin wrote.
"The massive shift in asset allocation away from active
investing toward passive investing exacerbates this effect.
Think of it this way: For you to have positive alpha, the
industry's term for risk-adjusted excess return, someone has to
have negative alpha of the same amount. By definition, alpha for
the market must equal zero (before fees). The truth is that weak
players, whom the strong players require to generate excess
returns, are fleeing at a record pace."
The clear implication is that more money will flow to
passive strategies, more poor managers will be driven out of
business, and, crucially, fees will remain under pressure.
Technology will only make this process faster and smoother,
giving clients more opportunities of bailing out more easily and
to ever cheaper alternatives.
Of course alpha still exists, and of course, people will
continue to both chase it and attempt to pay up for it. Some of
them, and the managers they hire, will even be successful.
In some ways the best medium-term hope for active managers
is a massive multi-asset selloff, the kind in which passive
strategies suffer retirement-delaying losses. Active managers
will too, but some will outperform and may find it easier to
market after a severe bear market.
This wouldn't change the alpha zero sum math, but might
reverse the trend, at least temporarily.
