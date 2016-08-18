(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters)

By James Saft

Aug 18 The John Williams revolution in monetary policy, if that is what it turns out to be, could set the stage for a new leg upward in the rally in risk assets.

Yet while price or output level targeting, which Williams of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank called for studying in a groundbreaking paper this week, could make the boost from QE seem puny, its success depends crucially on fiscal support. As fiscal policy is expressly political, or if you prefer, democratic, changes are very far from a sure thing.

You may have noticed that the U.S. is in a highly unusual place politically.

This could go down a variety of paths. In fact, the range of the possible in monetary and fiscal policy now seems far wider than it has in, well, forever.

Williams, who has worked closely with Fed Chair Janet Yellen for years, called for a sweeping reassessment of monetary policy based in part on the idea that the natural level of interest rates has fallen to historic lows, making traditional monetary policy less powerful. At the center of Williams' proposals are either raising the Fed's annual inflation target above the current 2 percent or the potentially more radical idea of a flexible target of an annual increase in price or GDP levels. A price or GDP target, note, forces you to play catch-up when you fail to get the inflation or growth you want in a given year.

While not espousing an immediate switch, but rather the consideration of these approaches, Williams is entertaining truly huge changes.

Strikingly, on Thursday Williams called for getting on with rate hikes "sooner rather than later" so as to avoid having to hike sharply later and throw the economy into recession. Perhaps a hike followed by a change of mandate to level targeting, thus giving the Fed more firepower in both directions.

While the immediate implication of a change of mandate, if put into effect, would be rates staying lower for longer, Helen Thomas, an independent UK economist with long experience in financial markets, argues that the changes could be more profound.

"It suggests interest rates should barely move ever again; it suggests QE is a permanent policy tool; it suggests lower for longer becomes "lower forever". And the final hurrah: that monetary policy is pretty much impotent anyway. Fiscal policy must now do the work," Thomas wrote in her blog. (here)

"When the market tunes into this, it doesn't just spell the end for any rally for the US dollar: it mandates a new asset-price boom. Go get yield, anywhere, at any cost. Use dollars to fund it. In fact use dollars or pounds or euros or yen because the G4 central banks just hoisted the white flag of surrender."

MANY PATHS, FEW ANSWERS

Williams gives central importance to fiscal policy in his analysis of how to fight what amounts to secular stagnation, not only arguing that stimulative fiscal spending needs to be a sort of automatic "first responder" during downturns, but making this response mechanistic by building in automatic tax cuts or benefit increases under certain circumstances.

This avoids a debate about deficit spending during a downturn, but depends on having a rather massive one upfront in order to agree the changes.

Still, if economic management is the art of the possible, it just got a whole lot more complicated.

The most likely outcome is that Williams' ideas are never adopted by the Fed, being rejected as unlikely to work, politically unwise or too risky.

The Fed might decide to change its ground rules, hoping to have more power if the apparently low natural level of interest rates continues to fall. That would be risky, though, because in so doing the Fed risks losing credibility, having more or less conceded that its efforts thus far are not so well suited to a changed world.

The hope would be that if the Fed changes, fiscal policy will come along and change too, something that may be more possible as the Democratic Party heads towards what looks to be a large victory and big wins in Congress in November.

While automatic stabilizers of the type Williams describes don't look likely, a program of investment and spending to take advantage of very low rates is certainly more possible, and more needed, now than at any time since the crisis.

The Fed, remember, cannot predicate its moves on expectations of changes in policy from Congress and the White House. The best bet may be that the Fed temporizes, hoping for fiscal support, while entering into a discussion of its options. Maybe they'll even hike once in December, after the election, just to show they can do it.

This year's Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, to start next week, may be one of the most interesting, in well, forever.