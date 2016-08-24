(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
By James Saft
Aug 24 Trendiness might be a good way to gain
popularity in high school but it is a terrible way to pick a
mutual fund, particularly a newly launched one.
Like in every area of human activity, fashion plays a role
in investment management, both in terms of where people choose
to put their money, and, in consequence, in what kinds of
products the industry creates.
Mutual fund companies, ever alert to a new way to attract
investors, try to ride the waves of trends. This has been going
on for a long time, in varying guises, from the large-cap funds
of the early 1970s "Nifty Fifty" boom to the technology and
internet funds of the late 1990s right through to today's
"low-volatility" offerings.
And while there is nothing wrong with fund companies wanting
to make profits, the question for investors is how well they
will do out of the deal.
On the evidence of a new study, following the creation of
more than 6,000 mutual funds over more than 20 years, not so
well at all.
"The incentives to launch trendy funds exist regardless of
whether the fund sponsor is skilled or expects future
outperformance. Newly launched trendy funds generate significant
additional inflows in their first twelve months, yet
underperform over their first five years compared to non-trendy
funds," Jason Greene of the University of Alabama Huntsville and
Jeffrey Stark of Bridgewater State University write. (here)
"Our results suggest that mutual fund launches appear to be
motivated by considerations other than skill."
There are two broad motivations for launching a fund, the
authors posit. The first is skill, the belief that the manager
has a particular skill or advantage which will create good
results and thus attracts funds.
The second, and here we enter the realm of the trendy, is
demand-motivated funds: those which are created because the
manager thinks there is an appetite for a particular strategy.
The authors sort funds by trendiness, using fund names as a
proxy and grouping them by how often descriptive words in a name
are used in new funds. So, a fund with the word "Internet" in
its name launched in a year with many other similarly named
funds gets a higher score. So with "dividend" or "cautious" or
any other given term.
A GOOD BUSINESS, BUT WHERE ARE THE CUSTOMERS' YACHTS?
What they found was firstly that the business of launching
trendy mutual funds is a good one. The trendiest new funds reap
additional inflows of $180.25 million, equal to almost 75
percent of net assets, over their first year.
Interestingly, it is only the trendiest names which get much
by way of extra flows.
Sadly, however, starting a fund in a hot or trendy area
seems to be a recipe for underperformance. Looked at over the
first five years after launch, the trendiest funds lag the least
trendy by 1.03 percentage points annually on a standard measure
of alpha, or outperformance. In raw terms, the least trendy
fifth of funds make 6.85 percent a year while the most trendy
return only 5.28 percent. In fact, using various measures of
alpha, only the funds in the least trendy quintile show a
positive alpha.
And guess what? The trendiest funds also carry higher fees.
Annual expense ratios for trendy funds are 20 basis points per
year higher than those which are not trendy, a difference which
is as much as the entire expense ratio of some passive mutual
funds.
Two questions arise: why does this happen; and what should
an investor do?
The study proposes that fund firms which lack a skill
advantage are drawn to areas which are sexy and therefore will
help to attract flows. That's certainly possible and is very
likely part of the story.
There is also the fact that trendy areas go hand in hand
with high valuations and the creation of not just sub-par
investment vehicles but sub-par financial assets. Part of what
we are seeing here may simply be that if you buy into an
internet fund in 1999 you are not just getting a mediocre
manager but asking him to buy you expensive and doubtful assets.
Or take the current vogue for low-volatility stocks and
funds. Demand has been so great that low-vol stocks are now as
richly priced compared to high-volatility ones as they have been
since the 1990s.
In other words, the study may partly simply show a weakness
in momentum investment - buying what has just gone up - as a
long-term strategy.
As for what one should do? That seems simple. Give trendy
new funds a miss and go for the ones with out-of-fashion names
and approaches.
Their fees are lower, and their results are better.
