By James Saft
Aug 31 It was fun while it lasted: the easy
money from Twitter sentiment trading appears to have been
already gathered.
While it is still true, according to a new study, that
tweets can be used to predict contemporaneous and future stock
market movements, the effect is weakening.
The upshot: investors have figured out Twitter's predictive
value and are arbitraging the opportunity away.
Several studies over the past few years have shown that
measures of sentiment contained in tweets can be predictive for
financial markets, notably a paper this year which showed that
tweets on Fed monetary policy meetings can be profitably used.
The basic idea: take tweets, score them for sentiment,
machine read and presto, you've got your buy or sell signal.
The latest paper, released in August by Jim Kyung-Soo Liew
and Tamás Budavári of Johns Hopkins, does demonstrate
interesting indications of a so-called Granger causality, a
statistical measure that one data series is predicting another,
"We report statistically significant evidence that the
market returns Granger-cause next day's sentiment movements.
Moreover, in the most recent period of 2015, our rolling
analysis shows significant evidence that the tweet sentiments
actually Granger-caused the market to move!," the authors write.
That's great news, but perhaps more for science than for
investors. As the study went on and as investors got wise to the
phenomenon, the effect diminished.
"Our results support the notion of a highly efficient market
that has rapidly digested and processed such tweets sentiment
data," according to the study.
"We argue that as more machine-learning financial engineers
learnt how to convert tweets into sentiment and passed their
knowledge to the traders or programmed up algorithms to
capitalize on, the predictive relationship deteriorated as the
prices adjusted accordingly. Thus by the end of 2015, the trade
has become widely known and the predictive nature of tweet
sentiment waned."
The authors, in an earlier paper, even went so far as to
posit that social media should be added as a "Sixth Factor" to
the original five posited by Fama and French as driving stock
THE FUTURE GETS EVENLY DISTRIBUTED FASTER
The study looked at tweets on the StockTwits social media
investment platform and then used a variety of approaches to
sentiment scoring them from bearish to bullish, and was limited
to tweets that were about the S&P 500 or a trading derivative of
the index.
There was genuine predictive value, according to the study.
During 2015 there was a bit of a self-fulfilling cycle
happening, with market returns driving sentiment, which in turn
went on to drive market returns, albeit only for brief periods.
They note that, in only looking at tweets about a broad
index, the results indicate that there could be valuable signals
from tweets about specific companies.
"We suspect such a relationship, if it exists, should be
kept secret."
Really what is described here is amazing. In about half a
decade a huge and deep new data source was first developed, then
analyzed and then the results of this analysis were arbitraged
away by clued-in traders.
To be sure, it would be foolish to bet against human
ingenuity, and wrong to conclude that sentiment scoring can't be
profitable.
Still, this is an instructive example of how technology
works, both in the economy and in relationship to investment. In
subtle ways it illustrates how easy it is to assign a high
capital value to a new technology, or in this case to a new use
of a technology, only to see that value diminished greatly as
the technology spreads and is employed by more people.
This phenomenon seems to be something which is happening
faster now than in the past. Think of the advantage that traders
got from first the carrier pigeon and then the cable. Both of
those retained the bulk of their advantage for longer, being
slower to spread, than current versions of similar advantages
like tweet sentiment scoring.
When things are digitized and processing power is so cheap,
all of these kinds of advantages will tend to have a shorter
life.
William Gibson's observation "The future is already here -
it's just not evenly distributed" is true, but the lag in
distribution is getting shorter all the time. This argues for
placing a lower capital value on a given advantage as the pace
of change quickens.
That's a lesson investors in new technology would do well to
note.
