(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Jan 18 Mutual funds which invest in
billion-dollar-plus "unicorn" private companies sacrifice
control and shareholder protection for liquidity, according to a
new study.
In other words, the inherent mismatch between the mutual
fund structure, where investors can get their money back at any
time, and illiquid private firms requires that mutual fund
holders sign on for substantial and often negative tradeoffs.
So-called unicorns, private firms with valuations over $1
billion, have seen surging investment from mutual funds in
recent years.
Not only have huge firms like BlackRock and Fidelity
Investments taken positions in firms like Uber but more than 250
mutual funds now hold positions of more than $10 billion,
according to the study. Mutual funds now participate in about 40
percent of all funding rounds for unicorns.
By examining certificates of incorporation, the study was
able to get granular information on the contractual details of
mutual funds' stakes in unicorns.
"Specifically, we find that mutual-fund-participating
investment rounds are associated with both fewer cash-flow
rights and fewer control/voting rights across many dimensions,"
Sergey Chernenko of Ohio State University, Josh Lerner of
Harvard University and Yao Zeng of the University of Washington
write. (here)
"For instance, mutual funds are more likely to use straight
convertible preferred stock, which is associated with weaker
indirect incentive provisions, than participating preferred
stock that is popular among (venture capital funds)."
Mutual funds also have light representation on boards of
directors, giving them an underpowered say in unicorn strategy
as compared to other investors.
The study looked at U.S. private companies valued at $1
billion or more via investment rounds between January 2012 and
June 2016, or about 100 firms at the end of the period. Among
the funds that invest in unicorns, their holdings now equal more
than 1 percent of their overall portfolios.
It isn't as if mutual funds are giving up voting and cash
flow rights for nothing. The funding rounds they participate in
are more likely to be more liquid, often featuring convertible
preferred stocks which can be easier for mutual funds to
offload. They also have fewer "pay-to-play" provisions, which
can lock investors into involuntary future capital-raising
rounds. Having a potential future call on capital is a problem
for an open-ended mutual fund.
TRADEOFFS
The implication of the findings is that mutual funds are
getting a bit more liquidity in their unicorn investments but
doing it at the cost of rights to cash flow and their ability to
influence the firms. Depending on the value you place on
liquidity, this implies that mutual funds are getting a
potentially less profitable, secure and manageable asset in
their unicorn stakes than other investors like venture capital
funds.
What this doesn't show is that mutual funds' stakes in
unicorns are poor investments, individually or in aggregate.
They may well be better bets than their other non-private
investment options. It must be said, however, that if you were
designing from scratch a vehicle to invest in unicorn-type
private firms it would look very little like an open-ended
mutual fund. Having to be able to meet redemptions on short
notice is a serious disadvantage for private investment, which
is why venture capital funds require investors to make long-term
commitments.
For that matter mutual funds are less well staffed to
provide the kind of granular guidance that unicorns need from
directors, so in that respect having fewer mutual fund directors
may be better for both the companies and their investors.
Usually when there is illiquidity in an investment there
will be, at least in theory, extra compensation. That should be
especially true for investors like mutual funds, who need to be
able to fund redemptions at the whim of investors. Yet unicorns,
due to the perception of fast growth, are being besieged with
offers of capital. It is also true that as the valuations of
unicorns grow the bid from venture capital funds seems to be,
worryingly, falling away.
"Mutual funds appear to be more interested than VCs in
investing in late rounds and hot sectors," the authors write.
Ultimately for mutual fund stakes in unicorns to pay off we
will require many more unicorns to go public. A December survey
by Sharespost, a firm which tracks data on private companies,
showed that most investors expect 10 or fewer unicorn IPOs in
2017, out of nearly 200. At that rate mutual funds' preference
for liquidity makes sense.
It is far from clear that mutual funds' foray into private
investment will prove wise.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)