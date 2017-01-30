(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters)

By James Saft

Jan 30 In Donald Trump, investors have at last got a president every bit as erratic as they so often are.

Perhaps never before has the U.S. had a president whose policies are so unpredictable and so able to arouse strong feelings.

In the short term the larger danger, potentially, for investors if not the country, is not what President Trump does but how investors react.

We have met the enemy, and he acts a lot like us: he over-reacts, he follows impulses and he vastly over-rates his own knowledge and abilities. If he were a hedge fund he'd never pass even the most elementary due diligence process. Trump behaves a lot like many of the worst investors, but the trick will be to not allow him to goad us into blunders.

Given the high likelihood that we can't predict what he will do, what the effects on the economy and world will be, and further, what those will do in turn to securities and asset prices, the Trump presidency is shaping up to be a giant experiment in behavioral investment folly.

To be sure, this is not to say that Trump policies, to the extent they are knowable, won't have an impact. They will, and thus far my view is that in particular his trade ideas will stoke inflation and dampen longer-term economic growth, a toxic combination for riskier assets like stocks.

That is quite different than being able to profit from these views. The risk, and this applies to both those who hate Trump and those who rate him highly, is that investors will mistake strong feelings for valid and actionable investment analysis.

"The current prevailing sentiment among investors is that returns and price behavior in the coming year will be determined by the actions of President Trump. But this is almost certainly wrong. We should probably approach him in the same way we do other global policymakers, i.e. assess the direction and extent of actual policy decisions as and when they arise, without getting too caught up in the noise," Steven Andrew at fund manager M&G Investments wrote in a note to clients.

DERANGEMENT

Plenty of noise there has been, but thus far investors have indicated that they see Trump as positive for stocks, but negative for government debt. The S&P 500 is up 9 percent since the election and 10-year U.S. government note yields , which move up as bond prices move down, have risen by more than 40 percent, to 2.48 percent.

"From purely an investment standpoint, however, it is less clear what further analysis of Trump can yield, other than a prematurely formed opinion dangerously masquerading as knowledge," Andrew of M&G wrote.

An investor who makes a big bet on the dollar on the assumption that a border tax will be enacted and drive the greenback up is going out on a limb just as much as one who thinks a border tax is a done deal and will spell disaster for retailers.

A look at some data on how even highly sophisticated investors performed the last time passions ran very high about politics, during the great financial crisis and bank bailout, illustrates some of the dangers.

An academic study published in 2016 examined hedge fund returns and linked them to the political donations made by managers, thus attempting to measure how "Democrat" or "Republican" funds did. (here)

From December 2008 to September 2009 funds identified as run by Democrat managers beat those run by Republicans by 72 basis points per month, an unusually large margin over an otherwise unrepeated period in the study. This was the critical time in markets when the stock market was ending its plunge and then lifting off in a V-shaped rally, fueled in part by Obama administration stimulus and bank-friendly policies.

The study's authors theorize that Republican managers may have underperformed in part because their political beliefs overly influenced their investment decisions. Perhaps they were suffering from a case of "Obama Derangement Syndrome" just as some did from "Bush Derangement" years earlier.

There are many differences between today and 2008, and between Obama and Trump, but you can definitely say that our current president arouses strong feelings and his policy mix and management style are a lot more unorthodox.

I'm guessing it's all bad for risk assets, ultimately, but you'd be wise not to make big bets right about now, either way. (Editing by James Dalgleish)