(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By James Saft
Feb 9 In an era in which facts themselves are
increasingly under attack, investors should value what they can
count over what they are told.
With that in mind we should remember that earnings can be
faked and valuation is a matter of opinion but the old truth
still holds: cash flows never lie.
We've long known that earnings, as reported by companies on
a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, can be
deceiving. Not only are these numbers susceptible to the
occasional spectacular fraud - think Enron - but the wide degree
of latitude around exceptional items and different methods of
presentation can make securities analysis more of an art than a
science.
Given the current political climate under President Donald
Trump there are, perhaps, reasons for investors to take a
heightened interest in making sure they know what it is they are
getting when they buy a share. Though Trump hasn't announced any
specific accounting related initiatives his administration
favors a "streamlined" approach to regulation, saying it will
repeal two regulations for every new one and conducting a review
widely viewed as the death of Dodd-Frank financial regulation.
An attack on regulation, after all, may be good for
corporate profits but could well make them harder for investors
to trust.
This makes a new paper published in the Financial Analysts
Journal especially timely, as it presents a method to better
measure corporate cash flows, the life blood of any business
and, it seems, perhaps the best barometer of future value. (here)
"We believe that the lack of uniformity among reported
statements and their disjointed presentations make it extremely
difficult for investors to test the quality of a corporation's
historical earnings and compare the results within and across
industries," Stephen Foerster of Western University, and John
Tsagarelis and Grant Wang of Highstreet Asset Management write.
"Our study shows that by using a standardized 'direct cash
flow' template, investors can better understand a company's
historical, contemporaneous, and forecasted return potential."
Most companies use an indirect method of reporting cashflow,
including noncash operating items they include in net income
rather than simply operating cash receipts and payments.
The authors found their direct cashflow measure not only was
better at predicting future stock returns than indirect cashflow
but also than common profitability measures that use gross
profits, operating profits or net income.
THE BASIC BENCHMARK
This predictive power of direct cashflow held across various
investment horizons and worked after adjusting for the usual
risk factors and sector characteristics. Stock of companies
whose cashflow ranks in the highest 10 percent outperforms those
in the bottom 10 percent by 10 percentage points annually on a
risk-adjusted basis.
The study looked at U.S. stocks, measuring cashflow and
stock performance for S&P 1500 index shares from 1994
to 2013.
While you could not use cashflow as a single criterion for
measuring every company, getting to grips with it is essential,
no matter what a company does or where it is in its evolution
from a start-up to a mature firm.
"No matter whether a company makes telecom equipment, cars,
or candy, it's still the same question: How much cash do we get
and when?" Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger of Berkshire
Hathaway once wrote.
If you've not got a read on how much cash is flowing through
a company's coffers now, your ability to make good predictions
about how investments or future business conditions will impact
the cash available down the road to enrich shareholders will be
impaired.
Remember too that the latitude allowed in how companies
report all too often leads to them presenting an unrealistically
good view of the current trading, and by extension, their future
prospects.
A 2015 survey of almost 400 chief financial officers and
finance executives found they themselves believe that a whopping
20 percent of firms "intentionally distort earnings, even though
they are adhering (to GAAP principles)." (here)
More than a third of the CFOs said that earnings which don't
correlate with cash flow from operations, or strong earnings
despite falling cash flows, were significant red flags.
As it is now quite difficult to even discern cash flows,
much less to correlate them with earnings, the typical investor
is left in the dark. Perhaps the direct cashflow presentation
method should be mandatory.
Given that we are facing a period of deregulation and
potentially growing corporate chicanery, investors shouldn't
wait for companies to do this themselves.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)