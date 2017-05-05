(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By James Saft
May 5 America is truly a land of miracles: high
profits without investment and low unemployment without wage
growth - the economic equivalent of water flowing uphill.
Friday brought news that, despite the unemployment rate
falling to 4.4 percent, the lowest in more than a decade,
average hourly earnings only inched up 2.5 percent compared to a
year before. Wages haven’t risen at a 3 percent or better clip
since 2009, and have spent the entire post-recession period
below the rate needed to allow the Federal Reserve to hit its
target of 2 percent inflation.
Wages have been depressed at the very same time that profits
have soared: S&P 500 index profits on sales are nearing 9
percent, compared to an average of 5 percent before 1997,
according to figures from fund firm GMO. While economic theory
holds that high profits invite investment and competition, it
has been quite the opposite. Net investment among nonfinancial
firms as a percentage of net operating surplus is now about 60
percent lower than the norm which prevailed in the 1980s and
1990s, according to a recent paper.
These two puzzles - low investment and low wage growth - are
not unconnected, and not miracles. They both persist not because
economic orthodoxy is wrong, but because theory supposes that
firms operate in a competitive market, one in which new firms
can rise up, funded by investment, to winnow away the high
margins of existing ones. This would create a demand for labor,
and labor at higher wages.
Yet the new firms don’t rise up, and the existing ones skimp
on investment. While about 100,000 more firms were born than
died each year in the 1998-2007 period, according to Census
data, since then net firm births have been just about zero.
But why would any firm pass on profitable new investment?
How could they when there are so many others out there just
waiting, as the business school professors tell us, to "move
their cheese"? Well, maybe not.
“We test eight alternative theories that can explain the
investment gap,” Germán Gutiérrez and Thomas Philippon of New
York University write in a 2016 study (www.nber.org/papers/w22897).
“Among these, the only ones that find consistent support in
our industry and firm level datasets are decreased competition,
tightened governance and, potentially, increased short-termist
pressures.”
WAGES RISE WITH INVESTMENT
Firms aren’t investing because they face less competition,
something other studies have found is due to regulations which
inhibit outsiders, especially in areas like communications and
defense. (here)
Indeed, as the NYU paper finds, firms which invest less tend
to be owned by institutional investors and may well be
responding to pressure to keep quarterly profit figures rising,
an issue which matters if you are a fund manager who gets fired
if she fails to track the index but which is only weakly
correlated to long-term value creation. These firms which aren’t
investing and which only face weak competition are, instead of
building new plants, buying back their own shares.
This may prop up share prices, at least for a while (See:
IBM) but creates only a few jobs for bankers and none for the
rest of us.
It is almost certainly also inhibiting productivity growth,
which should propel wages. A separate draft study by Philippon
and Callum Jones of NYU finds that “Absent the decrease
in competition, we find that the U.S. economy would have escaped
the zero lower bound by the end of 2010 and that the nominal
rate today would be close to 2 percent.” (here%20Phillipon_Paper.pdf)
In other words we have part of our explanation for secular
stagnation, and it is that the U.S. economy has become less
competitive.
To be sure, there are other contributing causes, competition
from low-cost production globally, and also, at least
theoretically, technology. Yet the U.S. has always faced the one
and adopted the other, and still wages rose respectably. That is
until about 1997.
One of the ironies is that the Federal Reserve, which can do
little to foment competition, has responded to the slack in the
labor market by keeping interest rates too low and blowing
serial bubbles. If there are no jobs in 'protected' industries
which don’t face competition then we’ll put everyone to work
laying marble countertops.
The U.S. needs to get to grips with industry concentration,
anti-trust and a lack of competition or we’ll continue to be
plagued by the twin miracles of abnormal profits and scant wage
gains.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)
