June 22 Due to the dog’s dinner that is Brexit,
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and his chief economist,
Andy Haldane, are both correct in their conflicting calls on
interest rates.
Carney is correct; now is not the time to raise rates, and
so is Haldane; a hike will be needed lest the BOE be forced to
jerk rates rapidly higher.
Put succinctly; a weakening pound, potentially mounting
current account difficulties and a slowing economy, all either
due to or made worse by Brexit, mean that no monetary policy
will allow the bank to meet its mandate of maintaining price
stability while supporting growth and employment.
Brexit has put the BOE in an impossible position. What’s
more, due to uncertainty over the negotiations and the shambolic
state of Conservative policy, there is high uncertainty over the
type of Brexit the economy will face.
Against this backdrop, the apparent contradictions between
the governor and his chief economist melt, if not into
insignificance, than into a something more recognizable: a
tactical muddle.
Thus we have the prospect of a 4-4 split vote next month at
the BOE policy meeting between hikers and those who would stand
pat. Carney would then have the deciding vote, a drink out of
the proverbial bitter cup.
Carney in his Mansion House speech before financial leaders
on Tuesday both poked fun at Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s
line that Brexit would result in “having our cake and eating it”
while at the same time laying out his argument for keeping rates
at 0.25 percent.
“From my perspective, given the mixed signals on consumer
spending and business investment, and given the still subdued
domestic inflationary pressures, in particular anemic wage
growth, now is not yet the time to begin that adjustment,”
Carney said.
More sobering was the list he then laid out of factors that
might rescue the economy.
“In the coming months, I would like to see the extent to
which weaker consumption growth is offset by other components of
demand, whether wages begin to firm, and more generally, how the
economy reacts to the prospect of tighter financial conditions
and the reality of Brexit negotiations.”
None of those will be of much help. Investment will be
further delayed by Brexit negotiations. Wages are unlikely to
firm despite increased inflation. The economy will react to
Brexit negotiations, and tighter financial conditions, with
distress.
HALDANE’S VERSION
Haldane, speaking a day later, looks at the same data and
comes to a seemingly different conclusion.
“If policy tightened 'too late,' this could result in a much
steeper path of rate rises later, contrary to the MPC’s
collective expectation that Bank Rate would increase ‘at a
gradual pace and to a limited extent,’” Haldane said. He added
that he saw withdrawing last year’s 25 bps point cut “relatively
soon.”
The big risk here is a rapid sterling weakening driven by a
deteriorating current account situation combined with a sudden
lack of confidence as Brexit negotiations show up the UK’s true
vulnerabilities.
Haldane may be worrying not just about inflation
expectations shifting upward as inflation, already at a
four-year high of 2.9 percent, pushes higher, but something more
sudden and harder to control.
Carney spent much of the guts of his speech discussing the
UK current account deficit, a section punctuated with the
following warning:
“From the Lawson boom to the Tequila and Global Financial
Crises, a common lesson is that large current account deficits
are one of the most trenchant early warning signs of financial
instability,“ Carney said. “The UK relies on the kindness of
strangers at a time when risks to trade, investment,
and financial fragmentation have increased.”
Carl Weinberg, of High Frequency Economics, also notes the
relationship between investment into the UK, funding the current
account gap, much of which comes from the Middle East and
Russia, and the price of oil. The latest downturn in energy
prices, coming as Brexit negotiations begin, is badly timed and
may cause an important source of capital to dry up at a very
difficult time.
Haldane and Carney are thus both right, though not
necessarily in agreement. A rate rise now would be destructive
at a time of a consumer slowdown. We may well be discussing
recession in Britain in several months.
At the same time, and this is especially true if
Conservatives forge ahead with a “hard” Brexit, the BOE may want
to begin raising rates soon, painful as that will be, to shore
up the pound.
That may well not work, but that is the position, and not
one the BOE made.
