Nov 18 Japan's attempts, through Abenomics, to
beat back against the tide of demographics may be proving
futile.
Japan has lapsed into its fourth recession since 2008, with
its economy contracting at a 1.6 percent annual clip in the
third quarter, frustrating hopes that the Abenomics cocktail of
fiscal and economic stimulus topped up with deregulation would
be enough.
While asset markets have surged, and inflation risen, though
less than desired, wages have not kept pace and a rise in a
consumer tax in April derailed economic momentum.
The talk now is of more of the same: not just more stimulus
from the Bank of Japan, but potentially more government
spending, a delay to another planned tax increase and a snap
election to allow Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the chance to win a
reaffirmed mandate.
With the exception of delaying the planned tax increase, now
slated for October 2015, this amounts to more of the same,
begging the question of why steps taken thus far have not
worked.
"What if the Japanese economy simply can't sustain the
desired inflation any more? What if the historical epoch during
which that expectation was feasible is now over?" writes Edward
Hugh, an economist with a particular focus on demographics. (here)
"Obviously it isn't difficult to generate a certain amount
of consumer price inflation if you raise consumer taxes, and
again you can also get it if you devalue your currency, and keep
doing so. But as we are now seeing, you do need to keep
repeating the moves. There doesn't seem an underlying mechanism
there waiting to be kick-started."
The theory underlying Abenomics holds that a fall in the
value of the yen will stimulate investment and help, along with
other measures, to end the deflationary mindset in which
deferring consumption or investment seems wise. That brings on a
self-sustaining recovery, one which won't just generate
inflation, but the growth needed to help Japan outpace its debt.
But Hugh suggests Japan's particular set of issues,
characterized by a shrinking and rapidly aging population, may
make this formula less effective.
Instead, we might want to consider the work of
Depression-era economist Alvin Hansen, an early identifier of
the 'secular stagnation' theme recently expanded upon by
Lawrence Summers. In Hansen's views, firms need to see both a
strong outlook for profits and for market growth in order to
ramp up investment, rather than simply cheap funding costs.
INVESTMENT RISKS
Take the situation facing a Japanese corporation considering
making an investment. It will be fully aware that its domestic
market is not only far from healthy, given the shrinking
purchasing power of households, but also that the country itself
is in the midst of a long-running period of population loss and
demographic-driven consumption changes.
While surely a cheaper yen makes investment attractive -
after all goods made in Japan will be more competitive
internationally - that situation may not be permanent. There is
a reason that competitive currency devaluation is called a
'beggar-thy-neighbor' strategy, and that is because it is a
zero-sum operation.
Japanese corporations have seen currency moves before and
are well aware that they are not permanent. China, Japan's huge
and less than friendly neighbor, need only decide, and the yen
losses against the dollar could be swamped by yuan
weakening.
So perhaps it is not entirely surprising that a
self-sustaining recovery in Japan has failed to materialize.
There is only so much which either monetary or fiscal policy
would seem to be able to do in these circumstances. The Bank of
Japan, after all, can print yen, but not Japanese, much less
Japanese willing to consume with abandon.
Despite the fact that the BOJ's most recent avowal of doing
more was won with only a 5-4 majority vote among central bank
officials, the most likely bet is that both the central bank and
Abe stick to their guns.
And after all, it is possible that the problem is simply one
of scale, and that a big enough bazooka will eventually be
found.
Almost more to the point, there isn't a well enunciated
alternative. Surely structural reforms can help, particularly
Japanese efforts to increase workforce participation. These
things take time, however.
As always with Japan, given its very large public debt, time
may not be an unlimited resource. At some point the realization
may dawn that Japan can't raise taxes to service its debts and
grow.
Expect more stimulus, more liquidity and more yen weakness.
