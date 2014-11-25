(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Nov 25 Lower energy prices should stick around,
boosting growth and risky assets like stocks but increasing the
risks of deflation.
Oil prices are already down about 30 percent since June, and
with little consensus about the likely outcome from a meeting of
ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries meeting on Nov. 27, a snap back seems unlikely and a
further trend decline very possible.
This is an unusual oil price fall, and one which is more
about a structural change in markets, though it has come along
with some weakening in economies in Europe and Asia. The prime
and lasting underlying causes are vast new energy supplies
coming online in the U.S., notably shale oil, and the fading
impact of production disruptions in places like Libya. This
implies lower energy prices for a good long while.
"Oil markets have witnessed a structural change," Michael
Haigh, global head of commodities research at Societe Generale,
wrote in a note to clients.
"We believe that we're in the middle of a very fundamental
change in the oil markets, the type of change that only happens
every decade or two."
Haigh sees a real possibility, perhaps a 40 percent chance,
of oil hitting levels of $70 a barrel for Brent crude
and $60 to $65 for U.S. Texas light sweet crude.
In many ways a fall in oil is great medicine for the
particular problems in the global economy now. While monetary
policy has ballooned the value of stocks and bonds, those who
own them are generally already well off and only spend a limited
amount of their new wealth.
In contrast, drops in energy prices act as a stimulus by
putting money into the pockets of those without large retirement
accounts or stock portfolios.
According to SocGen estimates every fall of $20 per barrel
in the price of oil boosts global growth by about a quarter of a
percentage point in the following year.
All else being equal, a boost in growth should be helpful to
riskier assets like stocks.
This is not to entirely set aside concerns that falling
energy prices reflect deteriorating economic fundamentals. They
in part do, and to the extent that issues in, for example,
China, Japan and the euro zone worsen, it is quite possible that
we see weak energy prices and falling or volatile global
markets.
LOWFLATION AND CENTRAL BANKS
In part predicting the impact of lower energy prices on
financial markets is difficult because of the ways in which they
might complicate economic management and monetary policy.
With West Texas oil trading at about $76 per barrel, the
impact on consumer price inflation in the coming year should be
substantial.
"If oil stays at $75 per barrel, which I think it will, CPI
should probably go to zero. Zero," leading bond fund manager
Jeffrey Gundlach of DoubleLine Capital said on Monday.
That is a far out-of-consensus view, even if from a leading
bond fund manager, but nonetheless the base issue is clear: too
little inflation.
For riskier assets, this is a double-edged blade. Inflation
has persistently been below the Fed's 2 percent goal, and with
the impact from oil feeding through to core inflation as well,
it will be hard for the central bank to raise benchmark U.S.
interest rates in the coming year.
Low-priced oil then can extend the bull run, both by
improving fundamentals and by extending the period of
extraordinary monetary policy.
This is not simply a U.S. issue. While lower taxes on oil in
the U.S. make the impact of falling prices on inflation greater
there, to the extent that the Bank of Japan or European Central
Bank are simply fighting deflationary psychology, it will also
prompt easier policy from them as well.
A bit of unexpected support from monetary policy plus an
economic stimulus seems like good news for stocks on its face,
but this kind of thing is only helpful in limited doses.
Remember the Fed has been using extraordinary tactics for
several years, and yet while the job market is doing reasonably
well, inflation looks too low for comfort.
Investors could easily decide that things globally are
starting to look too Japanese for comfort. Anything which brings
looser monetary policy is good for markets so long as it doesn't
also undermine faith in monetary policy's power.
On balance, lower oil prices are a boon, though a boon with
small-probability but perhaps high-impact risks.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)