March 31 Wildly unpredictable and potentially
having a huge impact on future growth, Britain's upcoming
general election is the kind of event financial markets should
hate.
And yet, investors are largely calm about the outcome,
testament to just how muted adrenal response can be in an age of
faith in central banks.
Prime Minister David Cameron met the Queen on Monday to tell
her Parliament was dissolved, setting the clock for a May 7
election. Not only is it unclear whether Labour or the
Conservatives will win the most seats, polls being highly mixed,
it is unlikely that either will win enough support to form a
government on its own, making coalition or minority government
strong possibilities. Fringe parties, like the anti-EU UK
Independence Party may play an outsize role in forming, or
scuppering, any coalition.
What's more, a 2011 law establishing fixed five-year terms
for parliaments will make it difficult for a weak victor or
coalition to call a new election in hopes of a more clear-cut
result.
Cameron has pledged a referendum on British membership in
the EU by the end of 2017 should the Conservatives win, but even
Labour, strong supporters of staying in, might ultimately have
to put the issue to a vote. A vote to leave the EU might trigger
yet another vote over Scottish independence, something defeated
last year.
In short, it is very difficult right now to know the future
shape of Britain, how and by whom it will be governed, as well
as the treaties, laws and regulations to which it will be
subject.
Given all this, markets have been remarkably relaxed.
Sterling has fallen against the dollar, having one of
its worst months in the last couple of years, but while
volatility is up, this is within a low-volatility environment.
The benchmark FTSE 100 is up about 5 percent so far
this year and stands just off all-time highs, albeit a high set
in December 1999. Volatility on the FTSE 100 has been trending
generally lower for the past three months.
To be sure, investors, as a group, are fickle creatures and
there is every chance that they wake up one fine morning between
now and May 7 and decide to panic, if only a bit. There is sure
to be volatility in reaction to evolving poll data. Signs of a
Conservative majority would be especially difficult for
sterling, which then faces so-called Brexit risk via the
promised referendum.
Individual equity sectors such as banking could be hard hit
too, not to mention companies based in Scotland.
TIME OF FAITH
The strength of British institutions is reassuring, of
course, but still this is a remarkable set of uncertainties
driving a remarkably quiet market response.
Should Britain leave the EU it will be highly damaging to
its economy. Not only would London's role as the capital market
entrepôt of Europe face a threat, but EU countries are the most
important market and trade partner for Britain.
Lower trade with the EU would knock British economic output
down by between 1.1 and 3.1 percentage points, according to a
study by the London School of Economics. Foreign investment
would surely drop and new roadblocks to skilled immigration
might appear.
And Britain doesn't have to leave the EU to lessen its
influence over the direction and outcome of the European
project. A referendum might do that even if it ended in a vote
to stay.
The quiet reaction in Britain makes an interesting parallel
to how markets are interpreting events in Greece. While Athens
risks running out of cash in April, and the chances of a euro
exit, by plan or by accident, must be rising, outside of the
Greek securities which could be redenominated into new drachma,
the market impact has been subdued.
That may well be because the effect of the European Central
Bank's new quantitative easing program is papering over the
underlying impact of Greek risks. That's possible if true, and
possibly even desirable, but not necessarily permanent.
For a long time, in the so-called great economic moderation
ending in 2008, investors thought we were living in permanently
calm times. Markets erupted when they realized this was not
true, but the effective actions, mostly of central banks, have
taught investors in the years since that it pays to bet the
'grown-ups' will sort things out in a way which protects the
economy and investors.
Local problems and instability have been less powerful than
the combined efforts of multilateral ones and especially central
banks.
Britain's lesson may soon be that politics will one day
matter again.
