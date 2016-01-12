(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Jan 12 Capital flight from China may deal
another blow to global financial markets, raising U.S. interest
rates above where they would otherwise be at a sensitive time.
Massive amounts of capital are leaving China, driven
variously by fears of a slowdown, of a falling yuan
and of a corruption crackdown, with some estimates
putting the figure for 2015 at or above $1 trillion.
As capital leaves, China's foreign exchange reserve managers
must either sell some of the $3.3 trillion in assets they have
stockpiled or allow the yuan to weaken. As a weakening yuan,
while helping exports, can become a self-fulfilling spiral,
China has resisted allowing market forces to play their role.
"It's ridiculous. It's impossible," Han Jun, deputy director
of the office of the Chinese Communist Party's Leading Group on
Financial and Economic Affairs, said on Monday when asked about
further falls in the yuan.
"China still maintains a huge capital inflow," Han said,
taking a somewhat lonely position amidst evidence to the
contrary.
China's resolve to support the yuan implies further selling
of U.S. assets, particularly Treasuries but also corporate and
other types of debt. As bonds are sold, it will press yields
higher than where they would otherwise settle.
That's not to say U.S. interest rates will go up; the
overall impact of China is clearly deflationary. Instead, the
normal boost the economy might get from falling Treasury yields
will be blunted. Treasuries, on some measures, had their
strongest opening week of a year ever in 2016, while stocks had
their weakest. Yet Chinese official selling may actually have
capped bond price gains as well as the fall in yields.
This also underscores the extent to which the Federal
Reserve, which raised interest rates for the first time in a
decade in December, faces challenges to its control over yields,
which are its principal means to steer the economy.
"In my view, the downside risks relate mostly to the
influence of the rest of the world on our economy," Atlanta
Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday.
"Last week we saw a global sell-off in stock markets
apparently triggered by data from China that fell short of
expectations."
Data last week showed China's foreign exchange reserves fell
by the most on record, $108 billion in December alone. Reserves
dwindled by more than half a trillion dollars for the year.
MASSIVE SALES
Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates that China sold $292
billion of U.S. Treasury debt last year as well as $3 billion of
U.S. agency bonds and $170 billion of non-U.S. assets. BAML on
Monday predicted that U.S. corporate bonds could prove
vulnerable to Chinese sales. China holds more than $400 billion
of U.S. corporates, the bank estimates.
Swap spreads, the extra that an investor gets for accepting
a floating payment from a bank rather than a Treasury yield,
have narrowed in recent weeks, a trend tied to Chinese selling.
As of Monday two-year swap spreads were down to nine basis
points, as compared to about 24 basis points a month ago.
At various points last year swap spreads were actually
negative, a bizarre condition considering that banks are far
riskier counter-parties than the U.S. government.
To be sure, U.S. borrowing rates remain extremely low.
Ten-year Treasuries yield just 2.17 percent, and
two-year notes only 0.93 percent.
This is really simply the flip-side of the phenomenon of
Chinese reserve accumulation over the last 15 years, a trend
which arguably also drove U.S. interest rates too low, despite
Fed efforts. That was one of the underlying causes of the U.S.
housing bubble, and may also have contributed to the earlier
dotcom bubble, as investors took on risk and borrowers found
money too cheap not to borrow.
Still, it is important not to understate the extent to which
China's management of its foreign reserve assets can complicate
U.S. economic management, not to mention muddy the waters in
global financial markets.
China, a great importer of raw materials and exporter of
finished goods, is sending deflationary waves globally already.
That China might depress demand for U.S. products while at the
same time, on the margins, raising the cost of financing for
dollar-based borrowers only makes the Fed's position more
thorny.
Chinese selling of Treasuries and other fixed income will
also tend to up-end investor expectations of how their
portfolios will perform in times of market stress.
With no signs that capital flight pressure will diminish,
China will remain one of the main market and economic risks in
coming months.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)