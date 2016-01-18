(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By James Saft
Jan 18 A British exit from the European Union
wouldn't just weaken the economies of both parties, but might
mark a significant step back from globalization.
Embedded in that idea is the prospect of the partial
unwinding of a number of forces that for decades have increased
economic growth and the returns enjoyed by investors.
British financial markets have suffered a drubbing since the
the start of this year as polls narrowed on the outcome of a
promised "Brexit" referendum which is now seen happening as
early as June.
Sterling and British shares have dropped sharply and
forecasters now see the Bank of England as being in far less of
a hurry to raise interest rates.
A renegotiation by Prime Minister David Cameron of the terms
of Britain's membership of the EU is progressing, setting the
stage for an agreement at a summit in February.
Europe's experience of mass immigration and asylum-seeking
has probably not helped sentiment towards the EU in Britain, and
Cameron, a qualified supporter of remaining in, has good reason
to want to get a vote in before fair weather brings another
increase of migration to Europe's doors.
While the issue is complex, in terms of pure economic output
a British exit from the 28 member group would be a negative,
crimping trade, impairing growth and worsening the prospects of
British sectors like finance.
Bond investor PIMCO estimates an "out" vote would shave UK
output by 1.0-1.5 percentage points in the first year, while
French bank Societe Generale sees economic growth in this event
as lower by 0.50-1.00 percentage points annually for a decade.
"The economy would suffer from lower foreign direct
investment, a decline in trade, and a weaker financial sector,"
Societe Generale's Patrick Legland, who sees a 45 percent
probability of a vote to leave, wrote in a note to clients.
"In particular, the EU is the largest export market for the
UK, representing 40-50 percent of total exports over the past 18
months. Trade agreements would have to be renegotiated with the
EU, but also with other trading partners."
Given that potential economic growth in Britain may be low
anyway, losing a half a percent a year represents a massive
impairment, and one with large implications not just in Britain.
Not only would an "out" vote change and complicate the
dynamics of European reform, recent polls indicate it would
embolden the Scottish separatist movement, potentially leading
to a radical change in the constitution of Britain itself.
TRADE SLOWS
The long post World War II process of the knitting together
of the global economy and polity featured two huge advances: the
coming together of Europe and the integration of China into the
global economy.
While both of these were unarguably good outcomes, both
distributed their benefits unevenly. Owners of capital and those
with high skills did very well, as did the mass of rural Chinese
labor which was brought into the global economy. Middle and
lower income people in the western world did perhaps less well,
at least in the past twenty years, not sharing fully in
productivity gains.
British willingness to consider leaving the EU, Scottish
willingness to do the same to Britain, and Donald Trump's
popularity in the U.S. presidential election race are all partly
explained by this uneven distribution of the benefits of
globalization.
Since the 2007-2009 world financial crisis there has been a
marked slow-down in the growth of international trade. Last year
saw global trade grow by just an estimated 2.0 percent,
according to the OECD, continuing a run of feeble expansions.
Global trade has grown by 2.0 percent or less annually only
six times in the past and each time this has coincided with a
substantial slowdown in global economic growth, but this may
reflect just one more cyclical slowdown.
Yet, looking at the range of political movements which seem
to be backing away from globalization and its benefits, it seems
possible that the object lessons taught by the global financial
crisis about self-reliance and national control are having a
real economic impact.
China, for example, may have been more willing to speed its
transition to building up its domestic consumer economy after
the crisis.
If Britain leaves the EU, its companies and investors will
get a short and sharp lesson in the costs of backing away from
globalization. Their prospects for trade will diminish and the
cost of raising capital in Britain may very well rise, at least
relative to growth.
For companies and investors, globalization has been a great
deal, bringing with it a falling share of output from labor and
and a commensurate rise in the fruits enjoyed by capital.
But the net impact of a Britain outside the EU will be to
make the operating environment for business more difficult,
though it is possible that a Britain outside the EU deregulates
in some respects.
This may or may not be a good thing, but investors will not
enjoy the process.
